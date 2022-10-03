| 14.9°C Dublin

Liz Truss says Steve Baker was ‘speaking for himself’ as Jamie Bryson says apology over Brexit negotiations ‘enraged loyalists’

Steve Baker, Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office. Photo: PA Expand

Steve Baker, Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office. Photo: PA

Mark Bain

Steve Baker was speaking for himself when he apologised for his “ferocious” stance on negotiations with the EU, the British prime minister has said.

Northern Ireland minister and arch-Brexiteer Mr Baker said on Sunday he and others did not “always behave in a way which encouraged Ireland and the EU to trust us to accept that they have legitimate interests”.

