Live music and 200 people to be allowed at outdoor parties in wake of Zappone controversy

Newly published hospitality guidelines now allow customers book multiple tables and host outdoor gatherings with live music for up to 200 people.

Following the controversy surrounding Katherine Zappone’s Merrion Hotel party, Failte Ireland drafted new guidelines for hotels, restaurants and pubs that clear the way for large outdoor gatherings.

The new rules say a max of 200 people are permitted at organised outdoor events in most venues and 500 are allowed in premises with the capacity for 5,000 or more guests.

The guideline says multiple tables can be booked for outdoor parties but people must not intermingle and everyone must leave the venue by 11.30pm.

Live music is also permitted at outdoor events but bands must at least two metres from customers.

Outdoor areas must be “controlled and manned by employees ensuring a managed flow”, according to the new rules.

Face coverings must be worn by customers at any time they are not seated at their allocated table.

Customers must remain seated at their table except when they are availing of the food counter service, using the toilet, paying, arriving and departing.

Table service is recommended but people can also queue for food at buffets and barbeques. Tables should be kept a minimum of one metres apart.

The new guidelines follow the Attorney General Paul Gallagher clarifying that outdoor parties of up to 200 people are permitted after it emerged Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended Katherine Zappone’s controversial party.



