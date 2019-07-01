Limerick to get its first directly elected mayor in May 2021

Limerick is to get its first directly elected mayor in May 2021, it has been announced.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy told a public meeting in the city of the target date tonight.

He plans to invite local councillor and staff of the local authority to an implementation advisory group to advise on what functions should transfer from the executive to the new Mayor’s office.

“I want the Local Authority to be central to this process, to be involved or else it undermines the whole idea of devolving more powers to local level,” Mr Murphy said.

Separately Minister for Local Government John Paul Phelan will lead a review of current balance of powers between Government Departments and Local Authorities with a view to devolving more powers to Limerick Councillors in conjunction with establishment of this new office.

This follows a plebiscites on the proposals for directly elected mayors with executive functions which was held in Limerick in May.

The proposal was passed in Limerick City and County Council by a margin of 52.4pc (38,122 votes in favor) to 47.6pc (34,573 votes against).

