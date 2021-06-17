Minister for Social Protection Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys with Simon Harris Minister for Further and Higher Education Research Innovation and Science at a press briefing on The Plinth at Leinster House Kildare St Dublin this afternoon. Pic Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Fine Gael cabinet ministers have insisted they remain opposed to entering into coalition with Sinn Féin despite the party’s increasing support in opinion polls.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said Fine Gael and Sinn Féin are “like oil and water – they don’t mix” when asked about the surge in support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party.

Speaking ahead of the third night of Fine Gael’s ard fheis, Ms Humphreys said the Government has “four more years to run” and are focused on the job of running the country.

“I see the satisfaction for the Government in this poll has gone up and satisfaction for our leader and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has gone up so again there's a body of work to be done and my focus is on getting on with that job,” the minister added.

Speaking at the same event, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris Fine Gael “won’t ever be coalescing with Sinn Féin in government”. Mr Harris dismissed suggestions Fine Gael are showing “contempt” for Sinn Féin voters by refusing to consider the possibility of entering into government with Ms McDonald’s party.

The comments came as an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll showed Sinn Fein up three points with 31pc of the national vote.

The same poll showed Fine Gael down three points at 27pc. It is the second poll in less than a week in which support for Fine Gael dropped. However, personal support for Mr Varadkar was up while Ms McDonald’s approval rating was down.

Speaking ahead of the Dublin Bay South by-election, Mr Harris said the poll showed voters have a clear choice between supporting Fine Gael’s policies in government during the pandemic or Sinn Féin’s “flip flopping” throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

“Do you want to endorse the economic policies of this government, do you want to endorse the work we're doing on the Covid pandemic, the work we're trying to do to reopen the country by voting for James Geoghegan or do you want to actually decide to throw your lot in by suggesting you want another Sinn Féin TD in Dublin Bay South – people who would risk the economic recovery and people who have flip flopped on Covid from day one,” he added.

Mr Harris encouraged Fine Gael voters to support other coalition party candidates after they voted for his party.

He said there is no formal vote pact between the coalition parties but said he expects that voters who support government parties will give preferences to the other parties in power.