| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lifting eviction ban next year ‘would have clashed with elections’

Cabinet feared spike in homeless numbers during May 2024 voting

Eoin Ó Broin. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Close

Eoin Ó Broin. Photo: Arthur Carron

Eoin Ó Broin. Photo: Arthur Carron

Eoin Ó Broin. Photo: Arthur Carron
Jody Corcoran byline 27/5/22. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Jody Corcoran Email

The Government feared an extension of the no-fault eviction ban would have seen a dramatic increase in homeless numbers close to the European and local elections next year, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The political motivation behind the decision to end the ban this month — rather than in six to 12 months’ time — was considered at the highest levels of government.

More On Fianna Fáil

Most Watched

Privacy