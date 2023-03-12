Lifting eviction ban next year ‘would have clashed with elections’

The Government feared an extension of the no-fault eviction ban would have seen a dramatic increase in homeless numbers close to the European and local elections next year, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The political motivation behind the decision to end the ban this month — rather than in six to 12 months’ time — was considered at the highest levels of government.

The revelation is expected to heighten criticism of the decision, which Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin today predicts will see 12,000 people without a home from next month.

Writing in the Sunday Independent, Mr Ó Broin says: “What these numbers make clear is that if the ban on evictions is not extended, we will have a homelessness crisis on a scale never before imagined.”

Read More

However, it can now be revealed that this very outcome at least partially motivated the Government to press ahead with ending the ban now, rather than closer to the elections next year.

Sinn Féin wants to extend the ban until the end of this year, accompanied by an emergency package of measures to prevent people from becoming homeless after it is lifted.

However, the Sunday Independent understands this issue was considered at the highest levels of government and ruled out partly over concerns that when the eviction ban was ultimately lifted, a resultant spike in homelessness would coincide with the European and local elections in May next year.

It was felt a significant increase in homeless numbers would damage the prospects of the government parties in those elections.

Read More

A senior government source said of the eviction ban: “If it had been extended for a few months to September, as Labour wanted, or December, as Sinn Féin wanted, it would have been extended again — and then would have to be lifted this time next year on the run into local and European elections or rolled on again.

“Remember, Rent Pressure Zones were temporary, but they’ve now been rolled over for six years.”

In this newspaper today, Mr Ó Broin says the ban on evictions must be extended and emergency measures put in place “to avoid what will otherwise be a very real human catastrophe come April”.

The Government is considering a range of tax measures to encourage landlords not to sell, or to sell to sitting tenants or local authorities with tenants in situ. Government sources also point to the intention to scale up the Land Development Agency to make it a “state developer and home builder”.

However, this weekend TDs around the country, particularly in larger urban areas, reported growing fear and anger among rental tenants.

Yesterday, one government TD said he had been approached by a HSE clerical worker, earning €38,000 a year, who faced the prospect of being made homeless next month.

“It’s bad out there, really bad, and only getting worse,” the TD said.

However, there is also a hardening of attitudes in government, particularly among Fine Gael TDs, many of whom believe introducing the eviction ban was a mistake in the first place.

A senior Fine Gael source said: “ Leo Varadkar consulted the parliamentary party about two or three weeks ago. It was three or four to one in favour of ending the ban at that meeting.

“Most thought it was a mistake to do it in the first place. Many thought it better to end it now rather than Christmas, as Sinn Féin proposes, or run into the locals.

“Ending it was the right decision. There would have been twice as many people facing eviction if it were extended to winter or Christmas or next year some time.

“Governments have been too willing to adopt left-wing housing policies that — other than building loads of social housing — don’t work. We need some new initiatives to boost supply, incentivise landlords and help renters.”

Mr Ó Broin writes today: “Our emergency accommodation system will simply not be able to cope with even a fraction of those people who will lose their rental homes from April.

“This will force thousands of people into seeking refuge with family and friends. Many tenants will have no option but to overhold in their rental property.

“Others will be forced to sleep rough. Some families with children will be referred to garda stations for a safe place to sleep. The scale of the crisis that will unfold in four weeks’ time, if the eviction ban is allowed to end, is beyond what anyone imagined.”