Lifting €500,000 bankers’ pay cap ‘an insult to working people’, Dáil told

The tracker mortgage scandal has shown that senior Irish bank management have not learned the bitter lessons of the 2008 banking crash and subsequent multi-billion taxpayers’ bailout, Róisín Shortall has said.

The Social Democrats co-leader challenged Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to explain how he can justify this decision to lift the half a million per year pay cap for senior bank management.

Ms Shortall said there was no evidence that paying extravagant salaries to senior managers improved service to ordinary citizens – nor raised ethical standards of behaviour.

Read More

The Dublin North-West TD said that back in 2006 the CEO of Bank of Ireland, Brian Goggin, was paid €4m. But that bank subsequently required a €5bn taxpayer-funded bailout.

Also in 2006, AIB paid its most senior manager, Brian Sheehy, “a more modest €2.5m”.

"At that time AIB justified this by saying it needed to improve a culture of high performance and an ethical culture – but the State soon spent €21bn bailing out that bank,” Ms Shortall said.

The Social Democrat deputy said the tracker mortgage debacle – which led the Central Bank to fine AIB €96m and Bank of Ireland €100m – showed no lessons had been learned after the banking crash and bailout.

“It seems no self-respecting, high-flying banker would work for less than half a million,” Ms Shortall said. She added that this sum was over twice the Taoiseach’s salary.

She argued that lives had been ruined and homes lost and ending the cap amid a cost-of-living crisis was an insult to working people.

Responding, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government was aware of the past hardship and current cost-of-living problems. But he said there were now just three banks left in Ireland and the reality was that other banks would outbid them for top-quality staff.

“That’s the reality we are in,” Mr Donohoe said.

The Finance Minister said Bank of Ireland had repaid all of the bailout funds and an additional €2bn. He said this was the only bank at present where the pay cap was ended.

The other pay caps would be phased out at AIB and PTSB accordingly as the State sold off its shareholding in these banks.