Liffey Valley shopping centre charging staff for car parking ‘difficult to comprehend’, says Taoiseach

A shopping centre’s decision to start charging retail staff for their car parking is “difficult to comprehend”, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

The controversial move by management at Liffey Valley – which is most easily accessed by car – was raised by Gino Kenny TD of People Before Profit-Solidarity.

“Now to add insult to injury, yesterday Liffey Valley announced that customer car parking would be free for one month if they registered their details,” Mr Kenny said.

“Yet the staff who help make all the profits are charged €2.50 and more per day,” he said. It added up to €600 per year.

He asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin if he thought the situation was fair, in light of NTA proposals that the shopping centre have more cycling and public transport infrastructure in place.

“It's just an absolute disgrace that in a cost of living crisis workers are actually having to pay to go to work,” he said.

The Taoiseach responded: “I find it difficult to comprehend myself.

“Most employers that I meet at the moment are trying to make situations or conditions attractive to employees -- because all employers are saying they're finding it difficult to recruit people.”