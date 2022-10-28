| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Letter from Loyalist groups warns of ‘dire consequences’ if NI Protocol remains

Contents of hard-hitting letter supported by loyalist groupings

A sign protesting against the NI Protocol in Larne town centre Expand

Close

A sign protesting against the NI Protocol in Larne town centre

A sign protesting against the NI Protocol in Larne town centre

A sign protesting against the NI Protocol in Larne town centre
Allison Morris

Allison Morris

Loyalist groups have warned of “dire consequences” if there is no movement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in a letter that indicates support for the paramilitary ceasefires may be waning.

With no political agreement at Stormont and an election seemingly inevitable, the loyalist groupings have issued a letter via the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC).

Most Watched

Privacy