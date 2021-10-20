Let’s dance: We will clear up confusing rules for nightclubs in time for reopening on Friday, Culture Minister insists

Contradictions and anomalies in the reopening of nightclubs and nightlife will be resolved by the eve of scheduled reopening, it was pledged today.

And clubbers will be able to both drink and dance after normal hours without wearing masks.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin predicted agreed arrangements between the Government and operators by Thursday afternoon.

“My message to those who are engaged – to promoters, to venues, and to musicians - is to bear with us for another 24 hours,” Ms Martin said in Dublin.

“I am confident we will have a solution.”

Minister Martin said she was closely engaging with the hospitality sector to afford it full guidance in advance of scheduled reopening on Friday October 22.

A meeting between the hospitality sector and Government has been taking place over Wednesday afternoon, aimed at arriving at a shared understanding as to how operations will be carried out.

Dancing will be permitted in nightclubs, but patrons will have to produce proof of vaccination, as is the case with other venues. There had been complaints about possible anomalies and claims that the situation was “clear as mud”.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly raised the uncertainties in the Dáil, asking the Taoiseach when he was last in a nightclub.

Speaking at the CHQ building in central Dublin, the Arts Minister added: “I am very aware of the needs of this industry and I am solution-focused. With the Department officials we have been extensively engaging with the sector.”

Nightclubs would be reopening at 100pc capacity, she said. And patrons will not have to wear masks when drinking at a table or strutting their stuff on the dancefloor.

“We are working on the guidelines on everything else with the sector. That engagement is happening with the night-time economy sector.” The use of antigen testing, which could delay admission by 15 minutes, had been ruled out.

“At every twist and turn in this pandemic, especially every opening time, there seems to be complications,” the Minister explained, saying Nphet had only notified Government of a sudden negative turn in the Covid situation over recent days.

Representatives from the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI). Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), Irish Hotels Federation and the Restaurants Association of Ireland have been meeting with officials from the Departments of Tourism and Enterprise.