Let me speak about assisted dying soon, CervicalCheck campaigner Phelan tells Dáil

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan wants to testify as soon as possible in Dáil hearings on assisted dying, demanding they begin before the end of the year.

Gino Kenny TD wants the first witness sessions on his Dying with Dignity legislation to start as soon as possible, pointing to the fact New Zealand backed assisted dying by a two-thirds majority in a referendum last month.

Ms Phelan, who is terminally ill, told the Irish Independent: “I have already been asked by Gino Kenny if I would be willing to testify. I am more than willing to testify at the hearings. This bill is of huge importance to me.”

Read More

Read More

Mr Kenny, whose legislation passed at second stage in the Dáil in September despite a Government attempt to delay it for a year, said: “I honestly don’t know when the first hearings will begin but hopefully it will be sometime this year. I will be asking Vicky to participate in the hearings”

The People Before Profit TD said the outcome of the referendum in New Zealand made the issue more urgent.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government is hastening its End of Life Choice Bill which will give those with a terminal illness who have six months or less to live a legal and medical right to end their lives peacefully.

“Nearly 67pc voted in favour of the End of Life Choice Bill through a referendum in New Zealand,” Mr Kenny said. “In my opinion this will have huge consequences for the debate here in Ireland.

“Numerous opinion polls conducted in previous weeks have clearly shown that a majority of the Irish public are in favour of legislative change when it comes to the issue of voluntary assisted dying in Ireland."

The Dáil vote to progress the Dying with Dignity Bill passed in October by 81-71, which Mr Kenny said showed TDs from across the political spectrum “want to see the issue debated in a open and meaningful way.”

Pre-legislative scrutiny will take place in the next few months via the Oireachtas Justice and Equality Joint Committee.

The committee will examine not only the bill but study the issue, which could ultimately lead to a referendum.

“I look forward in inviting witnesses to give their testimony and personal experience of why the change in law needs to happen,” Mr Kenny said.

“Many witnesses will be called before the committee from all sides of the debate which is imperative.” It was important to hear from people like Vicky Phelan who were in the dilemma, and time is of the essence, he said.

It will hear from other jurisdictions around the world as to what effect legislation has had on legal and medical frameworks.

Read More

Read More

Irish Independent