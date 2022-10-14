Leo’s loyalties, Micheál’s role and Paschal’s passport take centre stage

The clock is ticking down to the rotation of the office of Taoiseach, which is due two months from today. The precise date will shift, but Micheál Martin swapping with Leo Varadkar in mid-December will be accompanied by a reshuffle.

Incumbent ministers and those hoping for promotion alike are facing a nervous nine weeks. Talking to ministers, TDs and officials alike within the Coalition, here’s the lay of the land at this point on each position.

Taoiseach

After a sabbatical in the Tánaiste’s office, Leo Varadkar is coming back to the big suite in Government Buildings. What’s not yet clear is whether he has the bottle for the battle in making significant changes to his Fine Gael ministerial line-up ahead of the next general election.

The Fine Gael grassroots certainly want a freshening up of the team. Varadkar’s previous attempts have displayed a lack of ruthless- ness. The ham-fisted handling of the Paschal Donohoe-Eurogroup situation doesn’t augur well for his poker playing and his public utterances strained relations unnecessarily. He also has the Government Chief Whip and Attorney General roles to play with.

Paschal’s passport

Public Expenditure

It turns out the tug-of-war over the Eurogroup isn’t over yet. The UK’s turmoil on the money markets has rekindled intense pressure on the Government to ensure Paschal Donohoe stays on in one of Europe’s most influential roles.

The Finance Minister will have to give up his role as head of the countries using the euro when his portfolio passes to Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath in December’s reshuffle.

But several of Donohoe’s European counterparts want him to stay on as he is a stable hand and the global economy is heading for rocky times. If he isn’t available for a second term, the uneasy search for a consensus candidate will begin.

The deal Fianna Fáil would have to swallow is Donohoe given some responsibilities in charge of monetary policy to allow him to attend Eurogroup meetings, leaving McGrath kicking his heels at home.

McGrath has lashed out at this notion, but the crunch decision will have to be formally made in the next six weeks as Donohoe’s term as Eurogroup president draws to a close.

Then the Government will have to officially say to Europe: “After getting rid of Phil Hogan, we now don’t want to be seated at the head of the EU table.” As his time in Finance ends, Donohoe still seems to have an appetite for a role in an economic portfolio.

McGrath steps up

Finance

The spat over carving up the Finance brief did see Michael McGrath assert his authority for once and absolutely confirm his standing as the next Finance Minister.

The elevation possibly cements his place as next Fianna Fáil leader – all going well for him, and all going badly for Darragh O’Brien. Despite their constituency rivalries, McGrath has proven a loyal and dependable lieutenant to the Taoiseach.

Martin’s mission

Foreign Affairs

What happens with Donohoe and McGrath has a knock-on effect with Micheál Martin. Like General Douglas MacArthur’s return to the Philippines, Martin has the chance to go back to Iveagh House.

The choices of roles for the outgoing Taoiseach are narrowed down now to Foreign Affairs or Enterprise – both departments he has laboured in before.

By going to Foreign Affairs, he keeps a hand in Northern Ireland and the EU, but it’s removed from the day-to-day action and is viewed as a dangerous tactic by a party leader, particularly one who needs to keep an eye on his flank.

Coveney’s cronies

Enterprise

Micheál Martin moving to Foreign Affairs would leave Simon Coveney in quite the pickle. Coveney has handled himself well during the Ukraine crisis and remains prominent on Brexit. But he has now been at cabinet for 11 years, so is in the crosshairs of those in Fine Gael calling for fresh faces.

Martin repossessing Iveagh House would leave Coveney stranded with no guarantee that Varadkar would be obliged to move him elsewhere, such as the Enterprise gig.

Then the Fine Gael leader would have to decide which of the pretenders to bring up to the top ranks. Peter Burke, Damien English and Patrick O’Donovan are the most ambitious in the junior ministerial ranks, while Hildegarde Naughton already sits at cabinet.

Return of the Mc

Justice

Helen McEntee will be going on maternity leave at the start of December, just before the reshuffle. She is expected to remain and return as Justice Minister – a job she wants to continue in. Similar to her previous period of leave, a colleague will fill in.

However, eyebrows were raised by comments from Varadkar at a Fine Gael strategy meeting last month, when the Tánaiste appeared to express the view Fine Gael had to do a better job at articulating its justice policies.

While not a direct criticism of his protege, the remark was viewed as a reflection of McEntee’s agenda being focused on worthwhile reform of the laws around domestic violence and violence against women. But this is balanced against a growing public perception that policing and public order have been let slip since the pandemic – an accusation that stings for the law and order party.

Heather grows

Social Protection

The darling of the Fine Gael backbenchers, Heather Humphreys is splashing the cash all over the country. She has also come up with an acceptable fudge on the pension age as Social Protection Minister.

Now a veteran as she has been in the Cabinet since 2014, she should be facing the exit door for the next generation, but her combination of common sense and a lack of geographic and gender competition is tellingly keeping her in place.

Hildegarde Naughton was primed as successor but has been underwhelming as Super Junior Transport Minister.

Ryan line

Energy

Usually a mid-ranking portfolio, Energy and Climate is now A-list due to the Green Party presence in the Government, Eamon Ryan’s status as a coalition leader and the prevailing energy crisis. Ryan has no intention of letting some gas-guzzling Civil War party neanderthal take over, so he’s staying put.

The Greens are adopting a “what we have, we hold” approach to the reshuffle. Not only are the three full cabinet ministers set to stay in place in their present positions, but there is talk of no changes either on the junior ministerial front.

Catherine’s call

Arts

Eamon Ryan seems happy to keep his deputy leader Catherine Martin occupied as Minister for Fun.

The Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media portfolio is hardly the most taxing. It’s largely about photo opportunities and good news announcements, although the Vat rate in hospitality going up next year will make it a tad uncomfortable.

O’Gorman’s refuge

Children

Turning into the Minister for Refugees isn’t quite what Roderic O’Gorman had in mind when he went in, but he has adapted well.

His dealings with the Mother and Baby Homes has been less than sensitive. Landed with an asylum seeker and Ukrainian refugee crisis, he has solid grounds for not making progress on ending direct provision.

Foley’s followers

Education

Launching a first-time TD into the Cabinet – putting noses out of joint in the process – paid off for Micheál Martin with Norma Foley. The Education Minister was dependable as the schools muddled through Covid-19 and was clever in budget talks.

Having an unimpressive Fine Gael junior minister in Josepha Madigan sharing the department has made her look even better. Let’s see how the conservative Kerry minister gets on with a liberal young turk from southside Dublin such as Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill or Neale Richmond in place.

Donnelly’s destiny

Health

Stick or twist? This is the big call for the Taoiseach. The jury is well out on Stephen Donnelly and there’s a view that a Health Minister who antagonises the health service management with his behaviour won’t make much headway.

Few tears will be shed in Fianna Fáil if he is ditched – nor the HSE for that matter. The options available appear to be bringing up Dara Calleary or Anne Rabbitte from the junior ministerial ranks.

Darragh’s door

Housing

When Micheál Martin said Darragh O’Brien was staying on as Housing Minister, apparently he only meant he wasn’t being sacked for record homeless figures.

Nonetheless, the Fianna Fáil leadership contender is stuck with the housing millstone around his neck. Any move here would be an open admission of failure in the party’s battleground for the next general election.

Harassing Harris

Higher Education

Whatever else you say about him, Simon Harris is Fine Gael’s most skilled communicator. He can go into combat, harassing opponents, or lay on the empathy with aplomb, so Varadkar needs him, whether he likes it or not.

Harris’s allies have been quite vocally pitching him to be promoted into Public Expenditure. Let’s not get too carried away. But dropping up from Cabinet would whip up more trouble than it’s worth.

Charlie’s angels

Agriculture

Well got across the Coalition, Charlie McConalogue has built up capital by keeping farmers happy as Agriculture Minister. He also benefits from a combination of sympathy and respect for holding the line when under pressure locally in Donegal over the Mica compensation.

He still has to fend off a challenge from Dara Calleary to get his old job back.

Legal egos

Attorney General

A few decades back, Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell was former Fine Gael minister Michael Lowry’s senior counsel at the Moriarty Tribunal into payments to politicians.

Lowry’s junior counsel was a young barrister called Rossa Fanning. One of the sharpest minds at the Bar, Fanning is being tipped to become Attorney General. Not short of self-confidence, he would be well capable in one of the prime roles in the Irish legal system.

His combative style would certainly make cabinet meetings interesting. The Attorney General’s job is passing to Fine Gael as part of the rotation deal, sparking a flurry of chatter in the Law Library about who will take the coveted post, particularly for those of a Blueshirt persuasion.

Among the other names being floated are Fine Gael trustee Pat McCann, Brexit guru Patrick Leonard and rising star Seamus Clarke. Egos will be bruised.

However, there is also talk of old legal heads prevailing on the Tánaiste to persuade Paul Gallagher to stay on as AG.