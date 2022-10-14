Close

Premium

Leo’s loyalties, Micheál’s role and Paschal’s passport take centre stage

Fionnán Sheahan

The Taoiseach rotation and cabinet reshuffle are now only two months away and ministers will be getting nervous

Future Care: The inaugural Healthcare Forum, Future Care which was held by The College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at University of Galway saw close to 500 health care professionals, students and Medtech specialists in attendance. The forum strategically launched the vision for the future of medical care in the west, in partnership with Saolta University Health Care Group. The event also saw the launch of phase two of the Irish Clinical Academic Training Programme (ICAT). This is a Health Research Board supported cross-border research funding programme supporting trainees in medicine, surgery, dentistry and veterinary medicine.Pictured at the event in University of Galway on Friday were Taoiseach Michéal Martin with Dr Stephanie Bollard ,UCD and dog, Apollo. Photo: XPOSURE Expand

Close

Future Care: The inaugural Healthcare Forum, Future Care which was held by The College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at University of Galway saw close to 500 health care professionals, students and Medtech specialists in attendance. The forum strategically launched the vision for the future of medical care in the west, in partnership with Saolta University Health Care Group. The event also saw the launch of phase two of the Irish Clinical Academic Training Programme (ICAT). This is a Health Research Board supported cross-border research funding programme supporting trainees in medicine, surgery, dentistry and veterinary medicine.Pictured at the event in University of Galway on Friday were Taoiseach Michéal Martin with Dr Stephanie Bollard ,UCD and dog, Apollo. Photo: XPOSURE

Future Care: The inaugural Healthcare Forum, Future Care which was held by The College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at University of Galway saw close to 500 health care professionals, students and Medtech specialists in attendance. The forum strategically launched the vision for the future of medical care in the west, in partnership with Saolta University Health Care Group. The event also saw the launch of phase two of the Irish Clinical Academic Training Programme (ICAT). This is a Health Research Board supported cross-border research funding programme supporting trainees in medicine, surgery, dentistry and veterinary medicine.Pictured at the event in University of Galway on Friday were Taoiseach Michéal Martin with Dr Stephanie Bollard ,UCD and dog, Apollo. Photo: XPOSURE

Future Care: The inaugural Healthcare Forum, Future Care which was held by The College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at University of Galway saw close to 500 health care professionals, students and Medtech specialists in attendance. The forum strategically launched the vision for the future of medical care in the west, in partnership with Saolta University Health Care Group. The event also saw the launch of phase two of the Irish Clinical Academic Training Programme (ICAT). This is a Health Research Board supported cross-border research funding programme supporting trainees in medicine, surgery, dentistry and veterinary medicine.Pictured at the event in University of Galway on Friday were Taoiseach Michéal Martin with Dr Stephanie Bollard ,UCD and dog, Apollo. Photo: XPOSURE

The clock is ticking down to the rotation of the office of Taoiseach, which is due two months from today. The precise date will shift, but Micheál Martin swapping with Leo Varadkar in mid-December will be accompanied by a reshuffle.

Incumbent ministers and those hoping for promotion alike are facing a nervous nine weeks. Talking to ministers, TDs and officials alike within the Coalition, here’s the lay of the land at this point on each position.

Leo’s loyalty

More On Micheál Martin

Most Watched

Privacy