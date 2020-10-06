| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leo went in with both feet, studs high, on superstar Tony Holohan, showing scant regard for his sky high public reputation

The Tánaiste coherently dismantled Nphet’s advice on Level 5 lockdown on RTÉ last night – but does he risk undermining others?

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan Picture: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan Picture: Gerry Mooney

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan Picture: Gerry Mooney

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan Picture: Gerry Mooney

Senan Molony

Leo Varadkar’s television tour de force is the talking points of the country today.

He dismantled Nphet’s advice in a coherent individual performance, but in doing so has risked undermining others.

His appearance on the Claire Byrne Live programme last night was his first since a period of restricted movement when a close contact of his had tested positive for Covid-19.

Related Content

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET. Photo: PA

Comment Premium

Letters to the Editor Opinion Political leaders must unite and follow Nphet's lead

Whatever the rights or wrongs of the release of the latest National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommendation, (‘Nation slides back to tightest restrictions’, Irish Independent, October 5), and the Government being “surprised given its societal and economic indications”, the reality is that we need to put our faith in Nphet. The Government and its agencies failed to properly implement the measures at Levels 2 and 3 where they applied, and the softly-softly approach allowed the virus to spread beyond those counties.