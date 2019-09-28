Leo visits Disney's Hollywood dream factory

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited Disney's Hollywood dream factory on the last day of his mission to promote Ireland's movie and TV industry in Los Angeles.

Mr Varadkar rubbed shoulders with movie stars as he led Screen Ireland's efforts to double the size of the $1bn Irish audio visual sector in the coming years.

Greet: Leo Varadkar with actress Ruth Negga

Oscar nominee Ruth Negga, 'Downton Abbey' star Allen Leech, comedian Aisling Bea, and 'Mad Men' actor Jared Harris were among those in attendance at an exclusive dinner on Thursday night. It was held in the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, famously the filming location for Julia Roberts' smash-hit 'Pretty Woman'.

The audience viewed a slick presentation showcasing recent Irish film and TV successes like 'Brooklyn' and 'Young Offenders'. Mr Varadkar told those gathered he wants Ireland to be a "centre of excellence" for film and TV production.

He has been highlighting Ireland's tax incentives for film productions in a bid to increase investment.

Last night he met Disney executive at their Burbank Studios amid hopes the studio will ramp up its involvement with Ireland as it launches its new streaming service later this year. Disney filmed two instalments of the massive 'Star Wars' saga in Ireland and has worked with Irish animation outfits.

Earlier Mr Varadkar met representatives of Irish production company Element Pictures and was treated to a preview of director Lenny Abrahamson's TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's book 'Normal People'. During his visit to LA, Mr Varadkar was joined by the city's mayor Eric Garcetti to open a new Irish consulate.

Mr Varadkar posted a photo of himself during a visit to Warner Brothers posing with an Oscar, tweeting: 'I'd like to thank the Academy...'

