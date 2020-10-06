Leo Varadkar’s TV attack on Nphet was 'aggressive and lacked maturity', Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald tells Dáil

Leo Varadkar was aggressive and lacked maturity in attacking Nphet advice when it was framed against a lack of intensive care beds caused by a decade of neglect, the Dáil was told.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald declared: “I was very alarmed by the aggressive approach taken by Leo Varadkar on RTÉ television last night.

“Governments ask for advice – and when given advice, I think you accept it with some level of maturity and grace, and then you make your decision.”

She said she agreed that the move to Level 5 would have been catastrophic, but pointed out that the Nphet recommendation “comes against a backdrop of very high levels of community transmission and critically against a backdrop of very low capacity within our health service”.

“Nphet are worried,” she went on. “And they’re right to be worried. Listening to the Tánaiste the last night, you would never think that he had been Minister for Health, much less that he and his party had been leading Government for the last decade – or indeed that he joined with you in cutting supports, like the Pandemic Unemployment Payment that people rely on.”

She admitted however: “There’s no doubt that the decision facing Government yesterday was hugely challenging.

“You decided not implement the Nphet recommendation to move to Level 5, and instead we move from Level 2 to Level 3 from midnight.

“The truth is, Taoiseach, that a move to Level 5 now would have proven catastrophic for workers for families and for businesses. And I say this because you have cut the supports and protections that they need simply to survive.”

She added: “The vulnerabilities that we now face are down to you and your partner in Government, Leo Varadkar.”

In 2009, Ireland had 289 intensive care beds, she said. “Now, more than a decade on, we have 280.

“We have fewer intensive care beds now than we had more than a decade ago, and this represents a decade of failure from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. It’s on you.”

The Taoiseach said in reply that he took very seriously the advice of Nphet about the exponential growth of Covid case numbers.

“The situation is serious out there in terms of the growth of cases. And that is why we’ve moved to Level 3,” Mr Martin said.

“I believe we have an obligation to the public and to industry, to business, to jobs.”

People had an expectation of knowing when we “could be going from 2 to 3, from 3 to 4, and from 4 to 5”, he added.

“To move on Sunday to Level 5, I think, would have been an enormous shock to people – and to jobs,” Mr Martin said.

The Government had to take wider issues into consideration, although it took the advice of the chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan very seriously, he said.

“I’ve great respect for the CMO. I know him a long time and indeed I served with him as Minister for Health. At that stage he was a deputy CMO and he worked with me on the Sars situation.

“What also has to be acknowledged, and I think the CMO does acknowledge, is that simply the impact of moving to Level 5 would have been very severe on the lives of many, many people.

“And we know from our analysis of the pandemic that lockdowns affect lower paid people more. Lower income groups and the marginalised are affected more.

“When schools close down, it’s disadvantaged students that lose out, notwithstanding that we’ve provided for the continuation of education in Level 5.

“One has to foresee all eventualities, and in terms of impact on employment, workers and young people, who don’t have savings to fall back on, young people will suffer enormously in a Level 5 scenario.

“These are very serious and profound decisions with impacts on society and on the economy. It’s the enormity of what a lockdown does.”

The country is looking to a Budget next week when it would have “a very substantial deficit of well over €20bn this year,” he said.

“We’re actually projecting similar figures for the entirety of 2021, because the intervention to support people has been unprecedented.”

“At one stage there was over one million people on the Government payroll. And you’re looking at hundreds of thousands of people being made unemployed once you get to Level 5,” he said.

“So it’s not unreasonable for Government to take stock before deciding to go to that level in one fell swoop.”

The Taoiseach warned: “It is in all our hands collectively to avoid having to go to Level 4 and Level 5. And the only way we can do that is by making sure we contain the virus by our individual and collective behaviour.”

