THE government's controversial Strategic Communications Unit (SCU) is to be "wound down" by July, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Cabinet.

Leo Varadkar's controversial €5m SCU unit to be 'wound down' by July

It comes after Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser conducted a review of the unit which has received heavy criticism from opposition politicians in recent weeks.

Mr Fraser's probe is understood to have been discussed by ministers this morning. Sources said Mr Varadkar said that the SCU is to be "wound down" by July.

Staff from the unit are to be redeployed elsewhere. The SCU, headed by PR guru John Concannon, had a Budget of €5m and employed 15 staff.

The opposition has claimed that the SCU, set up by Mr Varadkar last year to modernise government communications, has become a 'spin unit' for the government. There was criticism of how the unit promoted the government's Project Ireland 2040 plans amid claims that paid-for coverage promoted Fine Gael candidates.

Such allegations were denied by Mr Varadkar. Earlier this month Mr Varadkar conceded that the SCU had become a "distraction from the work of government".

He told RTÉ at the time that abolishing the unit was one of the options being reviewed by Mr Fraser.

Online Editors