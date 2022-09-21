Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an event marking the 1160th anniversary of Russian statehood in the city of Veliky Novgorod, Russia, September 21, 2022. Sputnik/Ilya Pitalev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar speaking to the media as he visits the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska Co Laois. Picture date: Wednesday September 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Budget . Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

RUSSIA’S Vladamir Putin is trying to drag Europe back to the 1930s and will not stop with threats to Ukraine, Tánaiste Leo Vadarkar has said.

After the Russian President raised the stakes in his war on Ukraineby announcing 300,000 reserve troops are to be drafted into his army, Mr Varadkar warned that the crisis facing Europe could get worse.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Laois, the Fine Gael leader said: “If Putin is successful in Ukraine, it will not stop there, he will continue and will threaten other countries.”

He said Ireland would continue to “support them [Ukraine] financially as part of the European Union, providing them with weapons”.

“We don’t do that directly, as you know, we do it in other ways. The European Union and NATO will continue to provide weapons, we’ll support them in other ways financially, humanitarianly and also with training, protective equipment and fuel.”

The Tanáiste continued that he was concerned for Ukraine, Europe and the world following President Putin’s decision to “double down” on the war in Ukraine [and] partially mobilise the Russian reserve army.

“What is happening in Ukraine is a crime against humanity and Putin is about to commit more terrible crimes against Ukraine and I believe we have to stand behind the people of Ukraine in their fight.

“We saw this before in Europe in the 1930s and 1940s, historically governments in the West took far too long to stand up to the terror and tyranny that was stalking Europe at the time.

“We can’t afford to make that mistake this time, it’s all of interest that we stand up for democracy and human rights. They are fighting to defend our values and our way of life as well.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin also stated his concern about the escalation of the war.

“I’m very concerned about it. It’s a very grave speech. It’s an attempt to annex new territory from Ukraine and coerce people in Ukraine. The threat of nuclear deployment is a very serious one. I think the West and Europe has to be very resilient in support of Ukraine.

“I call on President Putin and Russia to stop this war and declare a ceasefire. There’s needless killing on both sides. For what – a nineteenth-century imperialist objective.”