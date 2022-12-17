| 1.7°C Dublin

Leo Varadkar vows to provide ‘hope and housing and a fair start for all’ as he succeeds Micheál Martin

Leo Varadkar. Picture by Charles McQuillan

Leo Varadkar. Picture by Charles McQuillan

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Leo Varadkar will promise his second term as Taoiseach will be focused on providing “hope and housing” as he succeeds Micheál Martin this afternoon.

Mr Varadkar will pledge to use the “spirit of togetherness” that emerged during the Covid pandemic and led to the formation of the coalition to steer the Government over the coming years.

