Leo Varadkar vows to provide ‘hope and housing and a fair start for all’ as he succeeds Micheál Martin

Leo Varadkar will promise his second term as Taoiseach will be focused on providing “hope and housing” as he succeeds Micheál Martin this afternoon.

Mr Varadkar will pledge to use the “spirit of togetherness” that emerged during the Covid pandemic and led to the formation of the coalition to steer the Government over the coming years.

“As Taoiseach, my mission will be to build on the achievement of 100 years ago, and work on what needs to be done for this generation and the next, providing hope and housing, economic opportunity and a fair start for all,” the Fine Gael leader will tell the Dáil.

“During the pandemic we saw the best of each other, and it meant that the new coalition was born in a spirit of togetherness and hope.

“I intend for that spirit to continue as we implement, with our partners, the agreed Programme for Government.”

Mr Varadkar will make his comments after the Office of the Taoiseach passes from Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael following the historic agreement that saw the two Civil War parties strike a deal with the Green Party to form a government.

After being Taoiseach for two-and-a-half years, Mr Martin will travel this morning to Áras an Uachtaráin, where he will officially hand in his resignation to President Michael D Higgins and the Government will be dissolved.

Mr Martin will return to Leinster House and inform the Dáil at 10.30am that he has resigned as Taoiseach.

Fine Gael’s youngest TD, Emer Higgins, and party chairman Richard Bruton will nominate and second Mr Varadkar to become the next Taoiseach.

Sinn Féin had been considering proposing party leader Mary Lou McDonald for the position, despite not having the numbers to elect her as Taoiseach, but last night decided against.

"We need a general election, not a rotation in the office of Taoiseach from Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael,” a spokesperson said.

A formal vote for the Taois-

each is expected to have concluded by 1pm, after which Mr Varadkar will travel to Áras

an Uachtaráin to receive his seal of office from President Higgins.

A reshuffle of cabinet ministries will begin when Mr Varadkar returns to Government Buildings.

Green leader Eamon Ryan said he will not be making any changes to his cabinet team.

It has already been agreed that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will swap roles.

Attorney General Paul Gallagher will be replaced after deciding to step down. And Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers will make way for Mr Varadkar to appoint a Fine Gael TD to the role.

Super-junior minister for road transport Hildegarde Naughton or deputy government chief whip Brendan Griffin could replace Mr Chambers.

Mr Martin is expected to become Minister for Foreign Affairs, and the current office holder Simon Coveney will be appointed Enterprise Minister.

Sources in Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar’s teams have spent weeks playing down the expectation of big changes to their ministerial teams today.

However, there could be significant changes to the junior ministerial ranks when positions are reshuffled by party leaders on Wednesday.