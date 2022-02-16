Leo Varadkar under pressure from Fine Gael colleagues to address fallout from Golfgate trial acquittals

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has come under pressure from Fine Gael parliamentary party members to address the fallout from the acquittals in the Golfgate trial.

Paddy Burke, one of the three Fine Gael senators who attended the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, in August 2020, is understood to have told colleagues on Wednesday that he thought the recent acquittals would have been addressed by Mr Varadkar at last week’s meeting.

Mr Burke, along with Wexford TD Paul Kehoe and Galway-based senator Seán Kyne, all raised the Golfgate issue at Wednesday's meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party which Mr Varadkar did not attend as he is abroad on Government business.

Charges against four men, including Independent TD Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, accused of organising the dinner in breach of Covid restrictions were dismissed by a District Court judge on February 3.

Sources at the internal Fine Gael meeting on Wednesday evening said Mr Burke told colleagues he wanted the record corrected to state that no laws or regulations were breached by the dinner taking place. He said he thought it would have been addressed by Mr Varadkar at last week’s meeting.

The two other senators who attended the infamous dinner, Jerry Buttimer and John Cummins, did not speak on the issue. Mr Cummins was not in attendance as he was at another meeting.

Mr Kyne said the Golfgate saga still affected the three senators.

Mr Kehoe said everyone was entitled to due process and criticised media coverage of the event, singling out RTÉ in particular.

Those at the meeting interpreted the comments as criticism of Mr Varadkar with one source describing it as a “bad-humoured” meeting.

Deputising for Mr Varadkar, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Tánaiste had to be allowed to respond to the issues raised at next week’s meeting.

Elsewhere, Mr Coveney told colleagues that the two Irish diplomats based in the Ukraine will be staying there to assist Irish nationals as long as it is safe. He said there were significant consular challenges being worked on including surrogacy cases.

There are 98 Irish citizens registered with the embassy in Ukraine and 33 have departed.

Ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, the minister said the focus on diplomacy and deterring an invasion of Ukraine would continue and he did not expect the story to abate.

Mr Coveney also said he would respond with an ambitious approach to the report from the Commission on the Defence Forces before the summer recess. He said the priorities which Fine Gael attaches to people who serve their country in uniform would be reflected in the recommendations.