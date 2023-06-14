Leo Varadkar tells his Fine Gael critics to talk to him if they have a problem with his leadership

LEO Varadkar has told his Fine Gael critics that if they have a difficulty with his leadership they should talk to him directly after a number of TDs privately criticised him in the media last weekend.

The Taoiseach addressed a series of Sunday newspaper reports in which Fine Gael TDs privately questioned his future as leader at the beginning of the parliamentary party meeting in Leinster House Wednesday night.

The meeting then heard a succession of Ministers, TDs and Senators speak in support of Mr Varadkar in an apparent circling of the wagons around the Fine Gael leader.

The Sunday Independent reported last weekend on a growing malaise in Fine Gael with two TDs, both former ministers, privately saying Mr Varadkar’s future as party leader is no longer secure in advance of the next general election. Three other former ministers said there is a growing mood of discontent in the party and an increasing focus on the leader’s position.

But sources at Wednesday’s meeting said Mr Varadkar told colleagues that he understood the party’s current difficulties, that it was not doing well in the polls, and that it needed to improve.

Mr Varadkar expressed disappointment with the weekend coverage and insisted he is always accessible and always gets back to people. “If people have a difficulty with his leadership, talk to him,” a source said of the Taoiseach’s comments.

Ministers Heather Humphreys, Paschal Donohoe and Simon Harris all spoke in support of Mr Varadkar along with backbenchers Ciarán Cannon, Colm Brophy, Alan Dillon, Michael Creed, Michael Ring, Bernard Durkan.

Senators Paddy Burke, John Cummins, John McGahon and Martin Conway were also said to be supportive in their comments. “They were all praising Leo,” said a source.

Mr Brophy noted in his remarks that Fine Gael had in the past destroyed itself over internal leadership squabbles and had been left in the political wilderness for 20 years as a result.

Mr Conway asked colleagues how many things could they say Mr Varadkar had gotten wrong under his leadership.

While there was widespread support for the Taoiseach, including from Charlie Flanagan who said he supported Mr Varadkar in his quest to lead the next Government, the former justice minister said there was a drift between ministers and backbenchers.

This prompted Ms Humphreys to insist she was not adrift as a minister and she suggested that she and Mr Flanagan needed to have a chat.

In a statement after the meeting the parliamentary party chair Richard Bruton claimed, "party colleagues were strongly united in their support of their leader" and that they urged Mr Varadkar "to continue with the ongoing work ahead of next year's local and European elections".

Mr Varadkar had earlier told the meeting that the party can increase their vote, gain seats at the next election and subsequently remain in Government.