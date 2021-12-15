Leo Varadkar tells Fine Gael party he will make ministerial changes a year from now

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told his parliamentary party he will be making changes to his ministerial team in a year’s time.

Mr Varadkar told TDs there is a year to go until he returns to the Taoiseach’s Office and confirmed he will reshuffle his ministerial positions.

The Fine Gael leader gave a run down on the achievements of his party in the last 12 months and called for a renewed effort in the new year.

A source said Mr Varadkar said “there is less than a year to go” and “there will be changes”.

Another source at the meeting said the Tánaiste pointed out there will be a reshuffle next December but the source added: “He says that most weeks.”

In a statement after the meeting, Fine Gael said: “The party leader said work from ministers and their departments in the first six months of the year was absolutely essential.”

The Tánaiste also insisted there are no plans to close schools early due to the spread of Covid-19 and said they will reopen as scheduled.

Mr Varadkar said 1.75 million people or more will receive their third booster vaccine by Christmas and two million by New Year’s.

He also said the incidence rate of the virus amongst five to 11-year-olds was falling.

Mr Varadkar said the country is in an “unusual situation” in that we were winning the battle against Delta due to the booster programme and people are following public health advice.

He said the impact of the Omicron variant is still unknown and but warned it could become the dominant strain by the end of next week.

A total of 250,00 PCR tests are being carried out every week along with 100,000 free antigen tests.

He also noted more than 31,000 homes have commenced construction in the past year from 7,500 in 2016.

