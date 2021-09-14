Leo Varadkar sparks fresh row with Taoiseach Micheál Martin

FG minister Helen McEntee, who is on maternity leave, attends the Fine Gael think-in at the Trim Castle Hotel. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, left, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has sparked a fresh row with Taoiseach Micheál Martin over Katherine Zappone just two days before a no-confidence motion in Foreign Affairs ­Minister Simon Coveney.

Mr Varadkar risked causing divisions between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ahead of the vote by announcing that the Taoiseach’s Office was told about the appointment a day before the Cabinet meeting.

The Tánaiste also dragged the Department of the Taoiseach secretary-general Martin Fraser into the on-going controversy over the botched appointment of Ms Zappone as a special envoy.

Speaking at the Fine Gael think-in at the Trim Castle Hotel, Co Meath, Mr Varadkar said Mr Fraser was told about the appointment by the Department of Foreign Affairs secretary general the day before the controversial Cabinet which cleared the move.

The Tánaiste’s intervention followed Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath contradicting comments about the long-running saga made by Mr Varadkar on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

Mr McGrath said it was “not the case” that Ms Zappone’s name was in the Cabinet memo and called the debacle a “sorry affair”.

The Taoiseach was then forced to issue a statement clarifying his position on the appointment, which was made in the last week of July.

Mr Martin’s spokesperson said the first time the Taoiseach became aware Ms Zappone was being nominated for a role was at the Cabinet meeting, once the memo was distributed.

“An email from the Secretary-General of DFA to the Secretary-General in the Department of Taoiseach was sent at 9.24pm on the night before Cabinet,” he said.

“This was not sent to anyone else in the department until the following morning, when it was sent to the Government Secretariat just before Cabinet,” he added.

There was concern among Fine Gael TDs at the gathering over Mr Varadkar’s decision to stoke tensions with their ­coalition partners.

“This is not the week to start picking fights with Fianna Fáil,” one senior Fine Gael source said.

Another source noted that Mr McGrath’s intervention was “quite pointed” for a minister who is usually very diplomatic.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Coveney has said he “looks in the mirror” and “does not recognise” the image portrayed of him by the Opposition and media.

Speaking at the Fine Gael think-in, Mr Coveney apologised for his handling of the Katherine Zappone appointment as a special envoy and said he should have acted faster when the controversy erupted during the summer.

He accepted responsibility for the on-going fiasco but said he did not think portrayals of his actions during the controversy had been fair.

“Simon said when he looks in the mirror he doesn’t recognise the man who is getting criticised by the opposition and the media,” a Fine Gael source said.

Most contributors at the meeting praised Mr Coveney in their speeches at the event and sources insisted he has the “full confidence of the party”.

Tánaiste Mr Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also apologised for the Zappone affair, which has culminated in a no-confidence motion in Mr Coveney this week.

Sources at the think-in said there was very little criticism of the party leadership over Ms Zappone’s appointment because the leaders issued contrite apologies at the start of the meeting.

There was some backlash over an unnamed junior minister setting up a sting operation to establish if a Cabinet minister was leaked details of the appointment.

It emerged during the summer that the junior minister set up his senior colleague by pretending to be on a radio station talking about the Katherine Zappone controversy to see if the other minister would tell a journalist.

Referring to that incident, Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan ended his contribution by saying there should be “no more sting operations” among Fine Gale colleagues.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe also warned colleagues to “think of the consequences of their actions” and the impact they could have on the party.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Mr Varadkar said he was not aware of the sting operation in advance of it being carried out.

A number of TDs complained about leaks from the party, including Michael Creed, Josepha Madigan, Joe Carey and Frank Feighan.

There was criticism of how the party has been managed over the last year.

There were complaints about the lack of communication between ministers and party members, especially when they are making representations on behalf of constituents.

Clare TD Mr Carey said the party should focus on investing in the regions and particularly highlighted the need for more investment in Shannon Airport.

Mayo senator Paddy Burke raised concerns about legislation not being discussed by the parliamentary party before it is brought before the Seanad and Dáil.

The meeting lasted a number of hours and there were several comments from TDs and senators about “resetting” the party.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton made a speech setting out his vision for how Fine Gael can grow its support.

The party will meet again today ahead of the Dáil returning after the summer recess tomorrow.