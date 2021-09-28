Leo Varadkar signals that Budget will include tax breaks for working from home

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has given the strongest indication yet that the Budget, due in 13 days’ time, will include tax incentives to help people working for home.

Speaking in Washington, Mr Varadkar said it was intended that remote working incentives would be included in the Budget due for presentation on Tuesday, October 12.

"There will be a tax package in the Budget of roughly €500m, most to that will be used to index tax credits and bands, making sure that if people do get a pay increase in the coming year, they will be able to keep most of it and not lose most of it to tax and that is important at a time of high inflation, Mr Varadkar told reporters.

He said the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was currently working on the details of a scheme which would help with lighting and heating costs for people working from home.

He was not personally aware of the details yet – but it was hoped to update and enhance a scheme which is currently little used.

"There will be space within the tax package for some measures to promote remote working, Minister Donohoe is working on that and I haven't seen the details yet but it is intended to promote remote working which we think will be a big part of the future and important for work-life balance and having more people working in rural Ireland," the Tánaiste said.

Mr Varadkar also said the tax breaks would be targeted on lighting and heating costs.

"What we'd like to do is to have a system whereby if someone is working from home and they incur costs, particularly utility costs, they'd be able to defray that in some way against the tax they pay. That exists already but it hasn't been updated in many years," Mr Varadkar told RTÉ.

The Tánaiste was ending a two-day visit to Washington which included talks on commerce and trade. He is due back in Ireland tomorrow.