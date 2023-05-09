Leo Varadkar says ‘next big threat’ is a Sinn Féin government

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar talking to the media before going into Government Buildings for today's cabinet meeting. (Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that “the next big threat” is a Sinn Féin Government claiming it would cause Brexit-like chaos for the Irish economy.

Mr Varadkar used speeches to mark Europe Day to suddenly turn from the pandemic and the Ukraine invasion to say: “The next big threat is not an external one. It’s an internal one.”

It would take the form of a radical change to long-standing policies on Europe, free trade and the economy, he said.

“This is not the change we need. It would be change for the worst. Like Brexit, it would make us poorer, less secure and less influential in the world.”

Sinn Féin opposes the ratification of major EU free-trade agreements, Mr Varadkar said.

“Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were the only parties to support joining Europe 50 years ago. Labour came on board later. The Green Party has supported further integration for more than a decade now.

“This is not the case when it comes to Sinn Féin and radical left parties like the PBP (People Before Profit).

“They opposed joining (the EEC in 1973, before PBP was formed), opposed the single market, opposed the four freedoms, EU citizenship and the euro,” he said.

“Sinn Féin has campaigned for a ‘No’ vote on every European Treaty put to the people in this State by referendum. Their leader was also leader of many of these campaigns.

“While it has moved a lot since then, it remains a eurosceptic and euro-critical party. Its manifesto commits to withdrawing from PESCO (a deal on European security cooperation).

“If this happens, it will be the first time for Ireland to move away from Europe and away from integration. We would no longer be at the heart of Europe.

“Aside from weakening our security, it would also send the wrong message about where Ireland sees itself in the world.”

Mr Varadkar said it was impossible to talk about trade and the economy, farming and food, the green agenda, peace on this island, or the development of citizen rights without reference to the role played by our EU membership.

“We live in a European Union in which democracy, freedom of religion, the rule of law, rejection of the death penalty, basic LGBT rights and equality between women and men prevail.

“As someone born after Ireland joined the EEC, I have always lived with the benefits of European membership, I have never taken them for granted.”

Claiming Sinn Féin is a Eurosceptic party, he said: “We see the strength of euroscepticism in many European countries - and its consequences with Brexit in the United Kingdom.”

Ireland in the past 15 years had weathered many major threats, he said, most of which were external in origin -- the global financial crisis, Brexit, the pandemic, the energy and inflation shocks.

But he added: “I believe the next big threat is not an external one. It’s an internal one.”

He then proceeded to attack Sinn Féin standpoints and policies, claiming they would visit Brexit-like ruin on this country.

“We must not be blind to this threat. We have a responsibility to call it out,” Mr Varadkar said.