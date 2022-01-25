Leo Varadkar says issue of whether top civil servant has taken €81,000 pay increase is a private matter

Tánaiste and jobs minister Leo Varadkar says he cannot comment on the effective salary of a best-paid civil servant because it is a GDPR issue.

Mr Varadkar was asked if Robert Watt, the Secretary General of the Department of Health, should say if he is taking the full €292,000 salary he agreed with Government.

It represents an increase of €81,000 on his previous job as Secretary General of the Department of Public Enterprise and Reform (DPER). Mr Watt said last year he would forego the hike until the economy recovers.

“That's a private matter under GDPR,” the Tánaiste said, referring to the EU general directive on privacy regulation. His comments come even though Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said there should be “no secrets” in public pay, and it was “reasonable” for Mr Watt to answer the question.

But Mr Varadkar, revealing he was personally surrendering 10pc of his earnings as a Cabinet minister, said “people's salaries and pension arrangements are private matters.”

The Tánaiste added: “So it's up to him as to whether he wants to.”

To the suggestion that taxpayers have a right to know, with the pay increase alone representing twice the average industrial wage, Mr Varadkar again cited GDPR and privacy rights.

“People's salaries are private and it's not the case that public servants’ salaries are published,” he maintained, although the salaries for normal grades are clearly established.

Mr Varadkar was asked, if he were Robert Watt, would he be willing to publish his salary.

“I'm definitely not Robert Watt,” the Tánaiste replied.

“I am a public figure and as is the case for all politicians, our salaries are published. But he's not a public figure. He's a civil servant, so I can't answer it.”

Asked if he had a personal view, he said: “I don't.”

To the argument that Mr Watt’s temporary surrender decision was made public as a way to get around the outrage that occurred when the salary was announced, Mr Varadkar commented: “The fact is, it is a personal decision and was a personal decision. And there are privacy rights under GDPR. And you [the individual] are the only person who can waive those rights.”

Asked if he was frustrated that Mr Watt had not waived those rights, Mr Varadkar said: “It's a personal decision for him to answer those questions.

“He has the right to decide whether or not to answer that question.”

Opposition politicians have called on Mr Watt to say whether he has accepted the €81,000 pay rise.

Social Democrat co-leader Catherine Murphy and Labour Senator Marie Sherlock both called on Mr Watt say if he is now in receipt of the pay rise, which he previously waived.

Mr Watt defied Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien yesterday, who said that there should be “no secrets” around his salary, by a statement from the department of health which claimed that details of the waiver were “private and personal”.

A damning report jointly by the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee and the Finance Committee last year found that Mr Watt had “scant regard for transparency” and the pay rise was branded as being “ad hoc”.

Yesterday, Minister O’Brien said that there shouldn’t be “any secrets around salaries like that and what people earn”, while Green Party leader Minister Eamon Ryan said that Mr Watt could be asked to appear before the Public Accounts Committee.

“When you look at how long it took to deliver what was announced last week, the €1,000 for frontline workers, you can understand how that’s consumed by the public, that there are two sets of rules,” said Deputy Murphy.

“There is the potential of knock-on consequences, you have different secretary generals on different amounts and I don’t suppose that’s gone unnoticed,” she said.

“It should be on the public record if that salary has been taken or not.”

Labour senator Marie Sherlock said the arrangements of Mr Watt’s pay increase were a “disgrace”.

“There are answers now that we do require. This is not about just one individual, this is about the whole of the public sector,” she said.

“It’s really important that senior civil servants actually act responsibly here and are transparent.”

The senator said it is a matter for Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to address.

“I think it is the minister that has to respond here; they’re the people who actually started this sorry mess and I think that they need to provide clarity and transparency as to what’s happened,” she added.