Leo Varadkar says Ireland taking in more refugees from Ukraine than elsewhere as they are part of European ‘neighbourhood’

A Ukrainian family waits for a transport after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland. Picture: AP

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Ireland is offering more refuge to Ukrainians than they would to refugees from other countries because they are in the European neighbourhood.

Mr Varadkar said one of the reasons Russia invaded the Ukraine is because they want to join the EU.

“When something happens in your neighbourhood, in your parish, on your estate, I think it's only natural that you're going to want to respond in a way that perhaps you wouldn’t if something was happening in a different part of the world,” he said.

He was responding to questions about the different conditions afforded to refugees fleeing other parts of the world

"I think it's also important to bear in mind the legal situation, the position is that Ukrainians have temporary protection in the European Union" he said

“A lot of the people who claim asylum in Ireland don't come here legally, and never getting refugee status because they're not doing refugees. And so I know that we can do politically correct to say that, but it's actually correct and legally correct,” he added.

Mr Varadkar also warned there will not be own-door accommodation for everyone fleeing Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said Ireland was preparing to possibly take up to 200,000 refugees from Ukraine as the numbers fleeing have risen dramatically since the start of Russia’s invasion.

“They're not going to be provided for in open-door accommodation or self-catering,” Mr Varadkar said.

“There's analysis I hear that from some people that all of a sudden we're going to find 40,000 or 50,000 houses for Ukrainian refugees. That's not going to happen. They wish that were possible. It's not possible,” he said.