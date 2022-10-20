Leo Varadkar says he spoke to Wexford TD Paul Kehoe over ‘druggies’ comment in Dáil

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has spoken to Wexford TD Paul Kehoe after he made a comment about “druggies” when speaking about problems on Dublin’s O’Connell street in the Dáil.

Mr Kehoe said he was “absolutely ashamed” of the street and said it was “full of druggies, crime, anti-social behaviour, robberies, takeaways, alcohol, drug abuse”.

He has since been criticised by opposition politicians, with Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon saying his comments were “pathetic”.

Read More

The Fine Gael leader said the term was “pejorative” and said it wasn’t acceptable to use it when talking about people with addiction issues.

“I was in touch with Paul yesterday and he accepts that he shouldn’t have used that term. It’s a pejorative term, and he shouldn’t have used it and he’s very clear on that and I’m very clear on that,” said Mr Varadkar.

“Many drug users do suffer from addiction and those of us who have experienced addiction whether it’s through families or through our friends understand what that means.”

Mr Varadkar said he didn’t know if Mr Kehoe would apologise for his use of the word in the Dáil.

“He has gone on the radio and done that so perhaps he’ll do that as well,” he said.

Speaking on South East Radio yesterday morning, Mr Kehoe was unapologetic over his use of the term “druggies”, stating that he stood by his words even if “the PC brigade" don't like it.

Speaking later on that same day on RTÉ, he backtracked on his comments, saying he used “maybe a poor choice of language and I accept that”.

Mr Varadkar said Mr Kehoe was “clear” in his comments on radio.

“I think he was very clear yesterday, both on radio and when I spoke to him that the particular term that he used wasn’t acceptable and that’s my view too.”