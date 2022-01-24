Leo Varadkar says he is not putting pressure on gardaí probing leaking of proposed GP contract

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he is not seeking to put pressure on gardaí investigating his leaking of details of a proposed GP contract to a friend.

Mr Varadkar there is “no question of pressure” being exerted on gardaí after it emerged his solicitors contacted investigating officers on a number of occasions seeking an update on the investigation into the leak.

“It's seeking a progress report or an update and that's entirely normal and entirely provided for,” the Fine Gael leader said.

The Sunday Independent reported Mr Varadkar’s solicitors contacted gardaí three or four times seeking updates on the long running investigation.

The Tánaiste was interviewed by gardaí last April and has not been spoken to since. However, his solicitors made contact with officers throughout this period.

The National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NCBI) has been leading the investigation into Mr Varadkar leaking details of a €200m GP contract to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail who was president of the now disbanded National Association of General Practitioners.

The garda investigation has yet to be completed and a file has not been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution.

Mr Varadkar faced a motion of no confidence in the Dáil when details of the leak first emerged. He was also forced to issue an apology for the controversy which has rumbled on for more than a year.

During a recent interview on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week, Mr Varadkar insisted he did not leak a GP contract.

“It was not a contract, you and I all know what a contract is and it was not a contract, nor was it a Cabinet document subject to Cabinet confidentiality,” he said.

“Those are false allegations, they are allegations made by political opponents who are somewhat obsessed by me and despise my party and are increasingly vocal supporters of another party,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said he has “no control” over the pace of the investigation and said he would “absolutely” like it wrapped up as soon as possible.

“When I heard from the media this time last year that the investigation was happening I had hoped it would be concluded quickly - it hasn’t been,” he said.

“That’s not something that is under my control. I have cooperated fully. I was interviewed back in April, answered all questions, provided documents, provided devices, I’ve heard nothing since then,” he added.

Mr Varadkar insisted the investigation has not been a “distraction” from his work as Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister.

Social Democrats Leader Roisin Shortall has said Mr Varadkar should not be appointed Taoiseach later this year if he is still under investigation by gardaí.