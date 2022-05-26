Leo Varadkar says Government wants to eliminate hospital charges for all patients

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has announced a raft of proposed forms aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis. Photo: Damien Storan

The Government wants to eliminate hospital charges for all patients, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

Legislation is going through the House to abolish fees for children, the Fine Gael leader said.

An abolition for adults as well could cause more people to give up their health insurance, although Mr Varadkar did not make this connection.

Insurers have seen falling renewals in recent times because of the higher cost of living.

Challenged on that front by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy, the Tánaiste confirmed that the Government wanted to do more to ease the squeeze.

He said the Coalition also intended to concentrate on reducing costs in childcare and third-level education.

Mr Varadkar hinted that the Government could make permanent the temporary cut in public transport fares, as reported this week by the Irish Independent.

He noted that initial figures were pointing to “increasing numbers using the bus and train,” which meant the measure was already successful. It is due to run out at the end of this year.

“We are exploring other measures,” the Tánaiste said, although Mr Carthy said the time for exploring was over and people needed action now.

“There's legislation before the House (at) the moment to eliminate hospital charges for children. And we'd like to go further again, and eliminate hospital charges for adults as well,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We're examining what else we can do. Public transport costs have been reduced and that seems to be very successful, given the increasing numbers of people using the bus and the train.”

Negotiations have started between the Government and public sector unions and there would be an agreement at some point, he said.

“That will mean increases in wages and salaries for public servants to help them with the cost of living – and that's happening in the private sector as well. Certainly employers that can afford pay increases are doing so,” he claimed.

But People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said the Tánaiste had been regularly warning about a wage-cost spiral.

New windfall taxes on corporations would do a lot more to correct inflation than holding back wages, he said.

“What’s needed as an hourly wage, just to live these days, I would think is €15 an hour,” Mr Barry said.

Mr Varadkar, meanwhile, said a priority for the Government was reducing childcare costs.

“Childcare is very expensive in Ireland, relative to other European countries,” he said.

“Often families facing high childcare costs are the same families that are trying to pay the rent and to save for a home. They’re young families in particular.

“We’ll be working on solutions over the next couple of months that might help them with the cost of childcare. That's something the Government can do.”

He added that Higher Education Minister Simon Harris was also “working on proposals around the cost of education”.

Mr Varadkar said: “It’s very expensive for middle-income families to put one or two kids through college. We’re looking at solutions in those areas as well.

“But inflation is being driven largely by international factors.

“No government anywhere in the world can fully compensate people for that.”