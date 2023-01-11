Leo Varadkar says Government examining new ‘robust’ border controls on illegal entrants to Ireland

The Government is examining tougher rules for people entering the country illegally.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Cabinet tonight discussed “more appropriate and robust border controls”.

Mr Varadkar said the Government wants to speed up the processing of asylum applications. If people were entitled to International Protection in Ireland, then they should get it promptly.

But if not, it was also important that they should get “a decision in the negative” as quickly as possible.

Asked what he meant by "robust controls”, and whether they would apply only at ports and airports because of the open land border on the island, Mr Varadkar said: “It’s something that we are examining – as to what we can do to make sure that people aren't able to enter the country illegally.”

He stressed that there would be no hard border on the island, and Ireland would respect all its obligations under the Common Travel Area with the United Kingdom.

“It's very important that people come to Ireland to seek international protection are treated fairly. We have obligations in that regard,” he said.

“But it's important also to make sure that we implement the rules – and the rules say that if somebody has already claimed asylum, for example, in another European country under the Dublin convention, they're supposed to stay there - or they are returned there as needs be.”

Mr Varadkar said specific further controls, checks, measures or precautions had not been discussed yet by ministers, but there was a determination to tighten up on people entering the country illegally.

“And also, it's important that if somebody wants to go to Ireland to work as an economic migrant, that they go about it the right way - that they apply for a work permit or work visa, and the Department of Enterprise and Employment last year, issued nearly 50,000 work permits and work visas to people who wanted to come and work in Ireland,” he said.

“These are the people that we need to work in Ireland. So there are mechanisms for going into the country legally.

“If people want to come here for economic reasons. It's important that they follow the rules - it's not fair on other people if anyone's tried to get around those rules.”

But there would be no added monitoring at the land border, whether remotely by camera or any other means, he said.

“We have freedom of movement between North and South. There is no hard border, and there's not going to be.

“Also we have freedom of movement between Britain and Ireland as part of the Common Travel Area. And that's something that we value, and that we're going to stand over absolutely.”