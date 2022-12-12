Leo Varadkar says ‘everyone makes errors of judgment' following reports of unease in Fine Gael

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said "everyone makes errors of judgment" but he is confident of making the "big calls" ahead of his reinstatement as Taoiseach next Saturday.

There have been reports of growing disquiet within Fine Gael over controversies engulfing the party leader just six days before he is due to become Taoiseach again.

These include Mr Varadkar’s decision to leak a confidential GP contract and the emergence of a video of the Tánaiste partying in a Dublin nightclub.

Read More

But Mr Varadkar insisted "I’m confident in my judgement,” after the launch of IDA Ireland's annual report on Monday morning.

"I’m confident that I have the support of my parliamentary party and of the other coalition partners in Government, and that will be obviously decided on Saturday," he said.

"I’ve had the privilege, now, to be in the Dáil since 2007. I’ve had the enormous privilege to serve in Government for maybe 12 years now.

“Everyone makes errors in judgement. You wouldn’t be a human being if you didn’t.

"But I hope, though, when it has come to the big calls, whether it was the reaction to the pandemic, whether it was Brexit, whether it was managing the economy, that I’ve made right decisions.

“And if I’ve the privilege to be elected Taioseach again on Saturday, you can be absolutely assured that I’m going to give it 100pc. There is nothing I will put ahead of the responsibilities of holding that office. I’ve held it before and I know what it takes and I’m committed to doing it again."

He also told reporters that he did not know whether a Fine Gael member would succeed him as enterprise minister, and how the other portfolios will be decided.

"I can’t and I don’t know, and I may not know until Friday or Saturday. The party leaders still have to sit down and discuss the detail and the shape of the reshuffle.

“But all will be revealed on Saturday."