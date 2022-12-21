Former EU commissioner Phil Hogan has some harsh words for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in a new interview with Sean O'Rourke. Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said it is “regrettable” that former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan was not given due process before he was forced to resign over the Golfgate affair two years ago.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar declined to directly address criticism of him by Mr Hogan, his former Cabinet colleague and Fine Gael ally, who criticised the newly appointed Taoiseach’s “populist streak” and his failure to fulfil leadership campaign promises.

In an interview with Seán O’Rourke as part of a series of RTÉ podcasts linked to the Two Tribes documentary about the history of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael due to air on Wednesday, Mr Hogan set out a series of grievances he has with Mr Varadkar.

He also criticised Mr Varadkar and the Coalition leaders for their handling of the fall-out from the Oireachtas Golf Society controversy during the Covid pandemic which resulted in Mr Hogan resigning as EU trade commissioner.

Mr Hogan said Mr Varadkar and then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin followed a “populist wave of indignation” and did not “actually analyse anything” before stating in the days before his resignation that he should “consider his position”.

However, speaking on Wednesday evening, Mr Varadkar suggested that the blame for Mr Hogan’s demise in part lies with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“I appreciate that Phil Hogan paid a very high price politically, more so than anyone who attended that particular event. It was probably inevitable given the domino effect in the context of the time,” the Taoiseach told reporters in Government Buildings.

“But, you know, I think it is regrettable that there wasn’t some sort of process, perhaps at European Commission level, and ultimately it was the European Commission who he was accountable to, not to us or the Dáil.

“I think that everyone should be afforded due process and a fair hearing and I’ll certainly try to make sure that’s the case into the future.”

Mr Varadkar said he had been “kind of busy” in recent days and had not had a chance to see Mr Hogan’s interview but said he was sure he would get around to it at some point.

He said he did not think Mr Hogan’s reference to the three leaders saying that he should “consider his position” on the Saturday before he resigned in August 2020 “properly reflects the totality of what happened”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who was the Taoiseach at the time, said there was “no involvement” with the European Commission president in “respect of anything prior to the decision of Phil Hogan to resign”, saying they were “completely at arm’s length”.

He said the context at the time was very clear, that the entire episode was “very regrettable” but that there was “very real” public anger over the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner and Mr Hogan’s attendance.

In his interview, Mr Hogan claimed that Mr Varadkar abandoned commitments to reward hard work, invest in childcare, and failed to take “a breather” and go into Opposition after the last general election. He also accused the Fine Gael leader of trying to “out-trump” the Opposition on “every policy position” and warned it “doesn’t always work with the electorate”.