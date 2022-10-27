Leo Varadkar refers to Sinn Féin finance spokesman as ‘Kwasi Doherty’ in bad-tempered Dáil exchanges

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has referred to Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman as ‘Kwasi Doherty’ in bad-tempered Dáil exchanges.

The Fine Gael leader said he used to think that it would take Sinn Féin two years to wreck the economy. “Now I think one Budget by Kwasi Doherty would do all the damage.”

He accused the main Opposition party of having learned nothing from events “across the water” in Britain after Pearse Doherty demanded further State spending.

In the UK, Kwasi Kwarteng, a close ally of former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, was sacked as chancellor lasting just 38 days in the role.

Mr Doherty said the Government should reintroduce mortgage interest relief (MIR) in the fact of an imminent interest rate rise by the European Central Bank by three-quarters of one per cent.

He also demanded that the main banks should absorb the rate rise, instead of passing it on to homeloan customers. He pointed out that Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks had made €950m in profits so far this year and were on course to benefit by another €1 billion from the

ECB move.

“It seems to me that you've learned nothing from what's happened across the water, Deputy Doherty,” Mr Varadkar said.

“You spent the last few months calling for a mini budget. After that, you called for a limitless energy price cap. We see how that has turned out in United Kingdom. And now you have another of populist promises to take advantage of people who have tracker mortgages.

“What the UK has done across the water, which they're now reversing, is exactly what Sinn Féin proposed. And now you have another populist promise.”

Mr Doherty, in his earlier contribution, said: “Prices are rising, they're spilling over into every part of household budgets, and the European Central Bank is expected today to again raise interest rates by another three quarters of a percentage point. And that's a 2pc increase since July of this year.

“It will have an immediate impact on households with a tracker mortgage. Mortgages with an outstanding balance of €200,000 with your annual payments increased by over €2,000 per year compared to the start of this year.

“Our position is that the banks should absorb these interest rate hikes in the interest of their customers. They are in a great position to do so, since they've continued dividend payments to shareholders this year. And as the Central Bank made clear in May of this year, profitability in the banking sector has recovered and it's set to be bolstered as a result of rising interest rates.

“The Central Bank went further, noting that Irish banks increased their profits more than other European banks as a result of rising interest rates.

“With households that are already struggling to make ends. banks need to do the right thing. They need to not pass on these interest rate hikes. And they need to make that clear to their

customers.”

He then called on the Government to introduce “targeted and time-bound mortgage interest relief to those who are most heavily impacted as a result of interest rate hikes announced by the ECB.”

Mr Varadkar replied: “This prolonged period of low interest rates isn't going to continue. We're going to see much more normal interest rates into the future and I think it's important

that we tell people the truth about these things.

“In terms of any decision on variable rates, those are commercial decisions for the banks involved. I agree that banks shouldn't be using rising interest rates as an opportunity to make

excessive profits. I absolutely agree with you on that. But they do need to take other factors into play as well. We want banks to offer long term rates and of course for a lot of older people, who perhaps have some small savings, they'll be looking for an increase in their deposit rate.

“So the banks have to take all of that into account, but I do agree with you that banks certainly shouldn't use this as an opportunity to make excessive profits.”