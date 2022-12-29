Leo Varadkar promises ‘carrot and stick’ approach to motivate new building work

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has pledged financial aid to encourage the building of more homes. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has targeted action on 70,000 unused planning permissions – mainly involving unbuilt apartments – vowing “carrot and stick” measures next year to speed delivery.

Mr Varadkar has again pledged Government help with funding to stimulate would-be builders to provide these new permitted homes which are currently stalled.

But he has stressed builders must be able to prove a development is not financially viable before they will get such taxpayer funding.

The Taoiseach said his call for a “Covid-type response” to speed up housing delivery had to be seen in the context of what was practical at this point.

He said that during the two-year battle against Covid virtually everything else was put on hold – schools, cancer screening, private house building, and personal liberties – and that would not be possible to respond to the housing crisis.

“What I do mean is ‘a can-do attitude’. And I think sometimes in Government we’re too willing to say that things can’t be done, because of public finances, because of state aid rules, or because of the Constitution, or because of something else,” the Taoiseach said.

“I’m not willing to accept that, when it comes to housing, we need to turn the corner on housing.”

He said the problem was “holding back the country” and causing tensions between the Irish generations.

“So, you know, it’s really going to be a case of let’s do everything, unless there’s a really good reason as to why we can’t.”

Mr Varadkar said at least some of the 70,000 Ukrainian war refugees in Ireland were here for the medium to longer term.

“We will need to move to an approach next year that isn’t just about an emergency response, humanitarian responses, but is more about permanent housing solutions and that’s what we’re going to do in the next couple of months,” he said.

The Taoiseach said Irish and EU citizens on long-term housing waiting lists must also be considered as must be the people from other countries who have come seeking help. He said about 5,000 people were in long-term direct provision accommodation and that must be tackled.

Mr Varadkar said the Government still has “a lot of levers” to work to deliver more swiftly on housing.

“We just need to make sure that we use the right ones. Obviously, there’s financial levers, grants, government spending, government investment, also things that could be done on the tax side for example, that we need to examine,” he said.

He stressed the need for planning law reform to speed things up. But he also said there were about 70,000 planning permissions currently not being acted upon and that must change via a mix of carrot and stick measures.

Mr Varadkar, who was Taoiseach from 2017-2020 and resumed office on December 17, was also guardedly optimistic on the issue of employment contraction in the high-tech sector due to global cutback trends.

He said the Government will continue to monitor trends but said news in more recent weeks, compared with that of three months ago, was now more positive.

“I’m certain that in the medium to long-term situation, we’re going to see further growth in the tech sector. The future is digital,” he insisted.

He also advised students to factor that into their subject choices.