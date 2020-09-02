Leo Varadkar: Other countries living with Covid-19 'better than us' and pubs should be given chance to reopen

OTHER countries are living with Covid-19 "better than us" and Ireland needs to rethink its strategy, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

Mr Varadkar told the private online meeting of TDs and Senators that he did not know why Ireland should be the only country in Europe with so-called wet pubs closed and said that publicans should be given chance to show they can safely reopen while adhering to rules.

The Business Minister warned that if Covid-19 restrictions are in place for too long "we may end up with permanent damage".

Sources at the meeting said Mr Varadkar made a strong case for the reopening of pubs. He said that in most countries they are open with some restrictions and the government is examining how this could be done here.

Mr Varadkar also told the meeting he wants to return to a situation where sports matches can have spectators, albeit with limits on their numbers.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told colleagues that the decision on Ireland's next European Commissioner cannot be allowed to "drift".

Mr Coveney, who is one of the frontrunners for the role, said a decision needs to be made so that the coalition can "move on" as "we have important work to do as a Government".

The three Coalition leaders are still in talks about who to nominate for the position vacated by Phil Hogan last week with a final decision not now expected until Thursday at the earliest.

One Fine Gael source said Mr Coveney "sounded very much like someone staying in Ireland" in his contribution to the meeting, although other sources cautioned that he gave no firm indication either way and spoke of maximising the country's representation on EU issues.

Speculation that Mr Coveney is set to remain in Dublin intensified on Wednesday evening after he tweeted congratulations to new Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

"Congratulations Charlie McConalogue on being appointed Minister for Agriculture Food and Marine. Great Dept and a very important brief. Looking forward to working with you," Mr Coveney, who is himself a former Agriculture Minister, wrote.

Others in contention for the position are Fine Gael MEPs Mairead McGuinness and Frances Fitzgerald, while Andrew McDowell, a former economic adviser to Enda Kenny, has also been sounded out.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting that the Commissioner issue will be resolved by the end of the week and that the Government will comply with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's request that the names of a woman and a man be put forward.

Sources said he told the meeting that not sending two names could impact on the portfolio Ireland ends up with and he also played down the chances of hanging on to the trade brief that had been held by Mr Hogan.

The meeting was also told that the nominees are to be from Fine Gael and the Government would prefer to put forward politicians.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar praised former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and former Seanad Leas Chathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer - both of whom attended the dinner - for their quick resignations in the wake of the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner controversy.

In relation to Mr Hogan, Mr Varadkar said the Government leaders did not believe they were being told the full story and therefore lost confidence in the former Trade Commissioner.

Mr Varadkar removed the Fine Gael whip from Mr Buttimer and fellow Senators Paddy Burke and John Cummins who were also at the event in Galway.

However, sources said the Fine Gael leader told the meeting he hoped the trio can be brought back under the party whip as soon as is possible and encouraged TDs and Senators to make contact with the Senators as some of them were taking the situation very hard.

