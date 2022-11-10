Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has raised the prospect of a transfer pact between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the next general election.

Speaking on The Indo Daily podcast, the Fine Gael leader said his party and Fianna Fáil could have won more seats if their supporters transferred their votes between the parties when the country last went to the polls.

He also took aim at Sinn Féin, saying it will take 10 years to “clean up the mess” Mary Lou McDonald’s party will make of the economy should they be voted into government.

And he called on Ms McDonald to condemn the murder of innocent children, gardaí and prison officers before she would ever become Taoiseach.

Read More

Mr Varadkar, who will become Taoiseach again on December 17, also revealed Fine Gael deputy leader and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will remain in the Cabinet after the reshuffle in December.

Mr Varadkar said Taoiseach Micheál Martin has yet to decide on what Cabinet portfolio he will take after the changeover in power but said Fine Gael has not sought any departments from Fianna Fáil.

In the wide-ranging interview, the Tánaiste defended threatening to sack civil servants when he was health minister and claimed his comments that “heads would roll” in his department are different to Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin’s recent call for the country’s chief economist, John McCarthy, to be sacked.

Read More

Echoing comments Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe previously made in the Irish Independent, Mr Varadkar said he expects Fine Gael to campaign as an independent party in the next election but said if the Coalition does not collapse prematurely his party could “seek to continue with the current partners” in government.

The Tánaiste highlighted two constituencies – Roscommon-South Galway and Dublin South Central – where he said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil could have held seats if their supporters transferred votes in the last election.

“So even without there being an increase in first preferences, just the two centre parties transferring to each other can bring about gains,” he said.

“If this Government continues, if it gets its work done and if it doesn’t break up for some reason, and ends well, then I think that’s an option we’d be putting before the Irish people, that we would seek to continue with the current partners that we have in government.”

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael is aiming to secure 25pc of the vote after the next election but would not say if he will remain party leader if Fine Gael does not win more Dáil seats.

He added that governing with Sinn Féin is a “line which we won’t cross”.

“Oil and water doesn’t mix. It’s not just about the past, although those issues are important. It’s more about the future,” he said.

He described Sinn Féin as a “high-tax, anti-trade, anti-jobs party” that will “wreck our economy”. He also said it is a Eurosceptic party, is populist and has “often sectarian” nationalist members.

“If Sinn Féin was in a position to lead a government, we’re going to need a strong democratic opposition party that’s able to hold them to account, restrain them, curb their excesses, replace them and clean up the mess, and I think cleaning up the mess could take 10 years,” he said.

Discussing Ms McDonald’s recent claim that there is a difference between gangland crime and attacks on innocent people by the Provisional IRA, Mr Varadkar said: “I don’t think we can have a Taoiseach in this country who is unable to say that the killing of innocent children, guards, prison officers, members of defence forces, is not a crime.”

“If she wants to say it was a war, and they were war crimes, fair enough, but she has to be able to say that,” he added.

Mr Varadkar recently described as “chilling” comments by Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson that the Department of Finance’s chief economist should be sacked.

However, he defended his own threat that “heads will have to roll” in the Department of Health if the winter trolley crisis in hospitals was not addressed.

“The people, or Dáil, or Taoiseach, can take mine (job) in the election or thereafter, but we’ll need an official/executive head to roll before that or there is no accountability,” he said, while health minister in 2015. When asked why his own comments were not also chilling, Mr Varadkar said: “I think the fundamental difference is he (Mr Ó Broin) was saying he would sack somebody for giving him advice he didn’t want to hear, that didn’t align with his philosophy or ideology.

“I was talking about following a process by which you would dismiss people for not performing their jobs.”

Mr Varadkar also revealed he would be keeping Mr Coveney in Cabinet after the reshuffle but would not reveal other changes. “I don’t think I could have had a more loyal, more trusting, more competent, more capable deputy than anyone could imagine over the past three years,” he said of Mr Coveney.

He also noted findings of a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll last week which showed 60pc of those polled saying Fine Gael ministers performed well in their positions. “A lot of them are performing very well,” he said.

Separately, he said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is of the view there are “credible threats” to politicians’ safety from extremists and dissident republicans, but said most people he encounters praise him for his work.

“Nine times out of 10, when people come up to me it’s to say something nice, it is to thank me for the work that I do,” the Fine Gael leader said.

“It’s very often to say to me that they felt very reassured by the work that I did during the pandemic, speeches that I would have made at the time, and I really appreciate that.”

But he added: “One person out of 10 has a smart comment for you or, you know, wants to be abusive towards you and I just kind of accept that kind of happens once a week.”