Leo Varadkar mocked online after revealing what’s inside his very ‘perfectly prepped’ fridge

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to sharing glimpses of his home life on social media.

Whether he shares a photo of a translucent pancake or a sad-looking battenberg cake for his birthday, the Fine Gael leader's choice of food regularly has Instagram and Twitter users talking.

Most recently, he has received a mixed reaction from the Irish public after sharing a photo of his perfectly meal-prepped fridge.

This morning, he posted the photo to his Instagram stories and thanked his partner Matt Barrett for prepping their meals for the week.

In the fridge, several containers are neatly laid out with what resembles mostly sausages, eggs, ham, and pancakes for them to eat over the coming days.

He captioned the photo: “Matt has the meal prep done for the week. Fair play!”

It’s not the first time he has given his followers a look inside his fridge. A couple of months ago, the Tánaiste posted a similar photo of his fridge containing meal-prepped containers, except that time the containers had lids.

Many people took to Twitter to comment on Mr Varadkar’s fridge, with one person saying it was “vile”.

One person tweeted: “Why is twitter so intent on making me look inside leo varadkar's fridge?”

Another said: “The contents of Leo Varadkar's fridge are really quite something.”

While a third wrote: “What is in these tubs !! All I can make out is a sausage (maybe?) in the tub on the left and a slice of ham on the right but what is the yellow ??!?! Omelette?? What is on top??? Stacked burger patties??? Please help me”.

In 2018, the Tánaiste received criticism for his “translucent” pancake which he showed off on social media for Pancake Tuesday.

Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Last treat before the Lenten fast begins. Looking forward to an uber healthy 40 days".

The picture showed a thin pancake on a plate with an assortment of berries, lemon and Nutella.

One person commented: “Leo that pancake is so thin it only has 1 side.”

While another said: “I cant stop thinking about this and honestly I don't think I could make a pancake that thin if I tried.”

In January of this year, social media users poked fun at Mr Varadkar’s small battenberg cake, which he enjoyed for his 45th birthday and his partner's 33rd birthday.

He shared a picture of himself and his partner, Matt Barrett, on Instagram enjoying the cake to celebrate their birthdays, but the comments didn’t focus on the celebrations but the “miserable” cake.

He captioned the photo: “Joint birthday celebrations after a busy day, ours are one day after another. Joint age 78-I’ll let you guess how to divide it.”

One person commented: “Imagine the misery of having a mid-January Birthday and then you're given this cake.”

While another wrote: “Also look at the tiny little sliver that was cut.”