Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met with Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer - the woman tipped to be the next German Chancellor -for discussions on Brexit and the European elections.

Leo Varadkar meets politician tipped to be next German Chancellor

Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer, known as AKK in Germany - took over the leadership of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party last month.

Mrs Merkel intends to stay on as Chancellor until 2021.

Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer was essentially Mrs Merkel’s chosen successor and won an internal party leadership contest in December.

Fine Gael and the CDU are both members of the European People’s Party at EU level and Mr Varadkar has been attending a German political conference in Bavaria.

Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer tweeted this morning that she had a “good exchange” with Mr Varadkar and the pair discussed Brexit, German-Irish relations and the upcoming European Parliament elections in May.

Last night Mr Varadkar addressed the conference of the CDU’s Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) delivering a speech on the challenges facing Europe.

Online Editors