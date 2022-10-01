Leo Varadkar, Mary Lou McDonald, Frances Black and Colm Meaney among speakers at united Ireland conference in Dublin today

Leading political and cultural figures will today outline their views on a united Ireland at an event in Dublin.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will be among the speakers at the Ireland’s Future conference in the 3Arena.

Other speakers at the event include actors Colm Meaney and James Nesbitt.

Ireland’s Future says the event, which is entitled “Together We Can”, has been organised to provide people with an opportunity to “reflect on our constitutional future”.

Ireland’s Future was set up in 2017 and describes itself as a “civic society organisation” working to “advance the conversation about constitutional change”.

Its board members include Senator Frances Black, journalist Martina Devlin and political commentator Brian Feeney.

Ireland’s Future, which insists it is not affiliated to any political party, has held a series of public debates throughout Ireland in recent years.

The group also hosted a discussion in Westminster Hall within the Houses of Parliament in London earlier this year.

However, critics of Ireland’s Future have described today’s event as an “echo chamber” for people already committed to the idea of a united Ireland.

There will be some representatives from the unionist community speaking at the event, but none of the main unionist political parties in Northern Ireland will be taking part.

The cross-community Alliance Party, whose deputy leader Stephen Farry spoke at the Ireland’s Future event in Westminster, will not be participating in today’s conference, with a spokesperson for the party describing the event as a "rally to endorse a united Ireland".

Ireland’s Future chief executive Gerry Carlile said the conference aimed to be as inclusive as possible.

“We appreciate there are so many people that have to be included in this conversation and that want to be included,” he said.

“We don’t want to put barriers in their way. We’ve always tried our best to make it as easy as possible for people who want to get involved to get involved.”

Other speakers at today’s conference include Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and TDs Jim Callaghan, Neale Richmond, Peadar Tóibín, Bríd Smith and Cian O’Callaghan.

There will also be contributions from politicians in the US, Canada and Australia.