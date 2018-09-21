Leo Varadkar is 'obsessed' with media, 'a bit immature' - Micheál Martin on Late Late Show

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin has described Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of being media obsessed and lacking humility on tonight’s Late Late Show.

In a wide-ranging interview with Ryan Tubridy, the leader of the opposition talked about his time at the helm of Fianna Fáil, rebuilding the party and his vision for the future.

But when asked for his opinion on Varadkar, Mr Martin said he believes the Taoiseach is a leader that “operates differently”.

The question was put to him after Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald described him as ‘smarmy’ on the Late Late Show in February.

“I think he’s very obsessed in terms of media presentation. Everything is through the lens of how it’s perceived,” he said.

Mr Martin then referred to the Taoiseach as ‘immature’ after revealing his intention to the media about extending the confidence-and-supply agreement by two years.

This was after the two party leaders agreed to discuss the matter at a following date.

“I don’t do business that way and I think he can do with a degree more humility,” said Mr Martin.

“I thought it was a bit immature in terms of his approach and I think it was wrong.”

The Cork politican added that he believes Michael D Higgin's is the best candidate in the upcoming presidential election, despite voting for Sean Gallagher in the 2011 election.

Online Editors