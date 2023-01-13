Leo Varadkar is criticised for claim that ‘at least homeless not all sleeping in tents’

The Taoiseach has been criticised for saying the record 11,500 homeless people in Ireland are not living “on the streets” or “in tents”.

Leo Varadkar said that “it’s important to say that when people hear of over 11,000 people being homeless – some people believe that means they live on the streets, or live in tents.

“It is not the case. These are all people who are being provided with emergency accommodation by the State. It’s just that they don’t have a secure tenancy. I think it’s important to bear that in mind.”

Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan responded by saying: “This is tone deaf. It is failing to recognise the highest ever number of people being homeless and living in emergency accommodation – which is 11,500, not 11,000.

“Since Fine Gael has taken office, the number of people homeless has grown exponentially. It beggars belief that he would expect recognition for the Government providing emergency spaces.”

His colleague Jennifer Whitmore said: “This shows the Taoiseach just doesn’t get it.”

Sinn Féin spokesman on housing Eoin Ó Broin said: “If the Taoiseach feels that people should be grateful for emergency accommodation, it shows just how out of touch he really is. And by the way, there are still a lot of rough sleepers.

“But whole families are sharing a room in emergency accommodation, sometimes for years.

“It is deeply damaging. We know the dreadful conditions in some cases, and the psychological harm it is causing to children in particular,” he added.