Leo Varadkar 'intends' to stay on as Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader amid speculation of EU Commissioner role

Leo Varadkar, has said his “intention” is to continue leading the Fine Gael party amid speculation he could be one of the government’s nominees to replace Phil Hogan as European Trade Commissioner.

When asked by reporters if he would like the senior role in Brussels the Tánaiste replied: “My intention is to continue to lead my party, to work hard in my job as Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, and to become Taoiseach again in 2022.”

When pressed further, and specifically asked “are you ruling yourself in or out”, all he would say is, “that’s my answer”.

Asked if he had “regrets” over the circumstances that led to Phil Hogan’s resignation, Mr Varadkar replied: “Of course I do, Phil’s a good colleague, a very good friend and somebody who I reappointed as Commissioner, because he did such a god job in his previous role.”

“The situation developed as it did, he was given an opportunity to explain his whereabouts and his movements within Ireland and to confirm that he had been following the public health guidelines, and unfortunately over a period of days it transported that he had not.”

“But, ultimately, this was a decision that was made by President von der Leyen, not by the Irish government, but i think it was the right decision in the end. Of course, lots of regrets.”

Mr Varadkar did not call for others involved in “golfgate”, which led to Phil Hogan’s downfall, to resign, stating:

“I think there’s a distinction between private citizens and public representatives but I do hope that the events of the last couple of days do in some way demonstrate that Ireland is a country where the rules and the laws and standards and guidelines do apply to everyone equally.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Taoiseach Michael Martin, was asked by reporters if Mr Varadkar was a good candidate for nomination for the EU Commissioner’s role, and said: “Obviously he is a person of considerable calibre but, we haven't discussed that. The bottom line here is the three leaders are going to meet to discuss this entire situation, nothing has been discussed in terms of any particular individual, up to now, and we will have a meeting to discuss that.”

Mr Martin said he discussed the situation with President von der Leyen this morning, but that he had “at no stage” had he sought “to influence her in terms of any deliberations in relation to this matter”.

The Taoiseach said both he and Ms von der Leyen agreed that Mr Hogan “had made the correct decision” and that he would be holding a meeting Mr Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to discuss nominations.

Fallen giant: Phil Hogan speaking with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: AFP/Getty

“It’s fair to say that our shared objective, that a person of very high calibre will be nominated by the Irish government. The (EU Commission) President will be seeking two nominees, (and) in terms of the gender issue, we will look at that, and we will respond,” the Taoiseach added.

Mr Martin said he impressed upon Ms von der Leyen that Ireland was “very conscious” of “pressing” ahead with nominations and he was focused on securing “a person of calibre to be nominated ultimately as a successor to Phil Hogan”.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste were speaking to reporters this afternoon in Limerick, at the announcement of 400 jobs at US pharmaceutical firm Regeneron.

