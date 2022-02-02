TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has insisted that controversial planning reforms proposed by Minister of State Peter Burke “will happen and we are going to make them happen”.

Mr Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday night that judicial reviews are “too frequent” and are “holding up” many housing and infrastructure projects, referring to an “industry” built around legal objections to planning decisions.

He was speaking after the Irish Independent revealed that the Green Party is opposing the overhaul of planning laws being proposed by Mr Burke, who has said housing delivery could be accelerated by a crackdown on what he labelled an “industry” of judicial reviews.

The Fine Gael minister wants to reduce the stages at which a court review can be sought, place limits on the types of entities that can take legal challenges, and introduce new cost-capping arrangements.

But Environment and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan does not support the plans with the Green Party chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee Steven Matthews describing them as “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar told Fine Gael TDs and senators that his department is examining proposed national road projects that have not been allocated funding for this year for their potential benefit for investment, homes and communities.

A number of Fine Gael backbenchers are threatening to withdraw support from the Government over the shelving of several major national road projects by Mr Ryan before Christmas.

Several TDs and senators have raised the issue at parliamentary party meetings in previous weeks.

The Irish Independent reported on Wednesday that division between Fine Gael and the Greens on a range of issues is threatening to destabilise the Coalition.

They include the planning reforms, the stalled road projects, a suggestion by Mr Ryan that one of Dublin’s only army barracks could be turned into housing and his opposition to the Shannon LNG pipeline in north Kerry.

Elsewhere, junior agriculture minister Martin Heydon told colleagues that following representations from farmers Mr Ryan is signing the derogation allowing people to burn scrub until the end of the month.

