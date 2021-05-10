Leo Varadkar: I didn’t freeze former TD Kate O’Connell out of Fine Gael

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said he didn’t freeze Kate O’Connell out of the party, and that he’s “sorry” she has decided not to contest in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

The former Fine Gael TD said she is “not the desired candidate” for the party leadership and thus decided not to put her name forward.

“It appears that preparations have been made for a long time that it would be impossible for me to win a convention,” Ms O’Connell said last week. She added that her relationship with Leo Varadkar “never recovered” following her backing of Simon Coveney as leader of Fine Gael.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today, Mr Varadkar said he never pushed Ms O’Connell out of the party following the leadership contest.

"Kate served one term in the Dáil and I think she was a very effective TD, she was very good on the referendum and her committee work,” he said.

“But, Fine Gael is a democratic party and our candidates are selected by the members vocally - this is a very strong constituency with 400 members and 12 branches.”

The Tánaiste said when Eoghan Murphy stepped down he made his position “very clear” that he wasn’t going to be taking sides on who would be put forward for election.

“I made my position very clear that I wasn’t going to be taking sides and that I would put my 100pc support behind whoever the activists choose,” he said.

"There are a lot of really good potential candidates in that constituency and I took a position that as party leader I would allow the members to select the candidates.

"Unfortunately, Kate felt she didn't have the support of the local membership and decided not to put her name forward as a result of that.

“Nominations are still open and I’m sorry she took that decision but that was a decision she made herself.”

When announcing she wouldn’t be putting her name forward last week, the pharmacist said she would “of course” remain in the party.

When asked if there’s a possibility she could be asked to leave, she said: “I doubt it.”

“My family have been involved in Fine Gael for generations and I don’t think you should leave the party for one person,” she said.

When asked if she is putting the blame on the Tánaiste, she said: “I can’t lay it all at his door but I can at a fraction of the party that doesn’t see me as suitable to take the seat.”

Local councillor James Geoghegan is now expected to be the party candidate in the by-election.

Ms O’Connell said it was “hard to call” on whether Mr Geoghegan will win the seat.

“A number of factors have come together and it is clear to me that I’m not the desired candidate for Fine Gael in the Dublin Bay South by-election," she said.

"I think it will weigh heavy on the conscience of people in the constituency that it’s well known and accepted that women have born the burden of the last year in terms of the pandemic.”