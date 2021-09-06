| 21.5°C Dublin

Leo Varadkar holds talks with unlikely techno dancer Michael Gove in London after ‘Mighty Hoopla-gate’

With his Enterprise Minister hat on, Tánaiste gets down to business with trade mission

Leo Varadkar. Credit: Gareth Chaney Expand
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove Expand
UK Brexit Minister David Frost Expand

John Downing Twitter

SEEKING respite from the ‘Mighty Hoopla-gate’ backlash, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar met an even more unlikely party reveller, UK cabinet minister Michael Gove, in London for trade talks today.

Footage of the normally reserved Mr Gove, aged 54, appeared on social media, showing him jumping, two-stepping, and gyrating to techno music at a venue in his home town of Aberdeen.

The man, who shares responsibility for Brexit negotiations, has recently separated from his wife, a well-known English newspaper columnist.

