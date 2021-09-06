Leo Varadkar holds talks with unlikely techno dancer Michael Gove in London after ‘Mighty Hoopla-gate’

SEEKING respite from the ‘Mighty Hoopla-gate’ backlash, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar met an even more unlikely party reveller, UK cabinet minister Michael Gove, in London for trade talks today.

Footage of the normally reserved Mr Gove, aged 54, appeared on social media, showing him jumping, two-stepping, and gyrating to techno music at a venue in his home town of Aberdeen.

The man, who shares responsibility for Brexit negotiations, has recently separated from his wife, a well-known English newspaper columnist.

But it was back to business for Varadkar and Mr Gove, as the Tánaiste is wearing his Enterprise Minister hat and is leading a trade mission to the UK, France and Germany. Enterprise Ireland’s decision to start its first in-person trade mission since Covid-19 in the UK tells its own story as Brexit storm clouds again gather.

Read More

The unresolved EU-UK Brexit rows – with Ireland at risk of feeling the squeeze between them – is now very much back on the agenda with the London Brexit Minister David Frost making a strident speech on Saturday, demanding that “substantial and significant change” was needed to the special EU trade status granted to the North under a special protocol.

Mr Frost was speaking to the British-Irish Association in Oxford as the extended deadline for implementing tighter controls on products coming to the North from England, Scotland and Wales is due to expire on September 30.

But the Tánaiste backed the idea of further extending this deadline to allow for more meaningful negotiations to proceed in a calmer manner. “We are certainly open to it and we think we need to create some space for further negotiations about how we can make the protocol work,” Mr Varadkar told BBC Radio 4.

Expand Close Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove

But the European Commission remains adamant there can be no reopening of the deals done in late 2019 and again at the close of last year. The EU is offering what officials style “creative and flexible” talks within the protocol framework - but insist there will be no basic renegotiation.

The Northern Ireland Protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, preventing border checks in Ireland and protecting the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. But this means checks on goods travelling from the Britain to the North in case they are passed on to the Republic, undermining the EU single market’s product standards.

There is already controversy about the current checking regime for certain products, which has been dubbed “a border in the Irish Sea” and anathema to Northern unionists. Plans to extend these checks to products like meat and dairy are suspended by the grace periods pending further Brussels-London talks.

The concern is that if the grace periods expire on October 1 as planned, there might be shortages in supermarkets in Northern Ireland. Mr Varadkar acknowledged the problems and pledged to try to influence administrative changes.

“The protocol is causing real problems and that is likely to get worse rather than better if we don’t negotiate some solutions. We’re very much open for doing that and so is the European Commission,” he added.

Expand Close UK Brexit Minister David Frost / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp UK Brexit Minister David Frost

"But the European Commission remains adamant there can be no reopening of the deals done in late 2018 and again at the close of last year. Brussels is offering to be ‘creative and flexible’ within the protocol framework. But we will not renegotiate.”

In his weekend speech, David Frost warned of long-term damage to EU-UK relations.

“The stakes are high,” he said. “The arguments can be bitter. I worry this process is capable of generating a sort of cold mistrust between us and the EU which could spread across the relationship.”

The rhetoric is likely to increase this week as the London parliament reopens and key ministers are expected to report on the next move in negotiations.

Tough UK language is usually responded to in kind by Brussels. But observers will focus on compromise talks which are in both sides’ interests.