Leo Varadkar hits out at Fianna Fáil and the Green Party over ‘one-upmanship’ on Government announcements

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has hit out at Fianna Fáil and the Green Party over ‘one-upmanship’ on Government announcements.

In an email to Fine Gael TDs and senators, Mr Varadkar said he raised concerns at a meeting of Government leaders over the leaking of sports capital grants allocations to Fianna Fáil and Green Party politicians.

“I know that information on sports capital grants was given in advance to some Government deputies and councillors ahead of those in Fine Gael,” the Tánaiste said.

“I raised this at the party leaders meeting on Monday night. It is important that TDs and senators from all three parties should get information at the same time. There is little to be gained from one-upmanship for any party in the long term,” he added.

Mr Varadkar meets with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan every Monday before Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Indo Daily: Feeling the pinch - the 'cost-of-living' crisis and you

Read More

Last week, Fine Gael TDs and senators complained that Tourism Minister and Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin and Sports Minister Jack Chambers, who is a Fianna Fáil TD, tipped off politicians from their parties on funding allocations before their Fine Gael colleagues.

The move gave Fianna Fail and Green politicians the opportunity to contact sporting agencies in their constituencies to relay the news ahead of their Fine Gael rivals.

Separately, Mr Varadkar sought to allay fears in Fine Gael over his request that TDs and senators share their election strategies with party headquarters. Party members were furious over the demand from the Fine Gael leader.

“For the purpose of clarity, I want to emphasise that this approach is being taken in an effort to help colleagues seeking election to the Dáil. It’s not expected that you share any detail that you want to keep confidential to you and our core team,” he said.

“It’s my responsibility as party leader to assist every TD seeking re-election to get re-elected and to get as many senators elected to the Dáil as possible,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said party funding will be focused on a “much smaller number of candidates” ahead of the next general election including for first time TDs.

He said four Fine Gael senators were elected to Dáil after the last election and said he wants “this figure to be much higher next time round”. “And given the strength of our Seanad team, I believe this is possible whether or not we have the wind the behind us on the day,” he said.

On the pandemic, Mr Varadkar said the situation is stable and new cases and numbers in hospital are falling slowly.

He said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will this week consider whether the requirement to wear masks in schools, retail and public transport should continue.

He said they will also examine the most appropriate use of testing going forward as well as the rules relating to self-isolation and restricted movements. He said Government may be required to make decisions in the run up to February 28.