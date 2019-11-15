News Politics

Friday 15 November 2019

Leo Varadkar 'confident' Fine Gael followed correct procedures to remove Maria Bailey as election candidate

Changing times: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Deputy Maria Bailey pictured in 2017. Picture: Mark Condren
Changing times: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Deputy Maria Bailey pictured in 2017. Picture: Mark Condren
Hugh O'Connell

Hugh O'Connell

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he is "absolutely confident" that Fine Gael followed correct procedures to remove ‘swing-gate’ Maria Bailey as a candidate in Dún Laoghaire. 

Speaking for the first time since Ms Bailey was deleted from the Fine Gael general election ticket last night, Mr Varadkar said he could understand how Ms Bailey was feeling but that the national executive had been asked to review the Dún Laoghaire ticket by local members.

“I very much appreciate that this is a very difficult time personally for Deputy Bailey,” he said. “It's never a nice thing to be deselected and I can understand how she must be feeling.”

READ MORE: Bailey hits out as FG removes her from ticket

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Maria Bailey. Picture: Mark Condren
Maria Bailey. Picture: Mark Condren

Ms Bailey said in her statement confirming her deselection that she had “serious issues” about the procedures at the meeting last month where Dún Laoghaire members voted on a motion that effectively called for her removal as a candidate.

But Mr Varadkar expressed confidence that the party had followed proper procedures. Speaking at the British-Irish Council, Mr Varadkar said he could not predict if Ms Bailey would take any legal action.

Former junior minister John Perry took Fine Gael to the High Court in 2016 over the conduct of a selection convention in Sligo-Leitrim. The case resulted Mr Perry being added to the general election ticket.

READ MORE: John Downing: 'Maria Bailey's 'swing-gate' was a sorry saga allowed to drag on for far too long a time'

Leo Varadkar. Picture: Collins
Leo Varadkar. Picture: Collins

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Also in this section