Leo Varadkar 'confident' Fine Gael followed correct procedures to remove Maria Bailey as election candidate

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he is "absolutely confident" that Fine Gael followed correct procedures to remove ‘swing-gate’ Maria Bailey as a candidate in Dún Laoghaire.

Speaking for the first time since Ms Bailey was deleted from the Fine Gael general election ticket last night, Mr Varadkar said he could understand how Ms Bailey was feeling but that the national executive had been asked to review the Dún Laoghaire ticket by local members.

“I very much appreciate that this is a very difficult time personally for Deputy Bailey,” he said. “It's never a nice thing to be deselected and I can understand how she must be feeling.”

