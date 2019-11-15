Leo Varadkar 'confident' Fine Gael followed correct procedures to remove Maria Bailey as election candidate
TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he is "absolutely confident" that Fine Gael followed correct procedures to remove ‘swing-gate’ Maria Bailey as a candidate in Dún Laoghaire.
Speaking for the first time since Ms Bailey was deleted from the Fine Gael general election ticket last night, Mr Varadkar said he could understand how Ms Bailey was feeling but that the national executive had been asked to review the Dún Laoghaire ticket by local members.
“I very much appreciate that this is a very difficult time personally for Deputy Bailey,” he said. “It's never a nice thing to be deselected and I can understand how she must be feeling.”
Ms Bailey said in her statement confirming her deselection that she had “serious issues” about the procedures at the meeting last month where Dún Laoghaire members voted on a motion that effectively called for her removal as a candidate.
But Mr Varadkar expressed confidence that the party had followed proper procedures. Speaking at the British-Irish Council, Mr Varadkar said he could not predict if Ms Bailey would take any legal action.
Former junior minister John Perry took Fine Gael to the High Court in 2016 over the conduct of a selection convention in Sligo-Leitrim. The case resulted Mr Perry being added to the general election ticket.
Online Editors