Leo Varadkar braced for a 'long night' as EU leaders meet to decide top job

EU leaders are expected to meet late into the night amid ongoing stalemate over who should be the next European Commission president.

A special summit in Brussels got underway three hours late on Sunday night as efforts to agree on a successor to Jean-Claude Juncker continue with little indication of any agreement among the 28 leaders. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on the way into the meeting that he expected to be in “for a long night” and that there was no certainty of a solution to the impasse this evening.

Mr Varadkar said that a proposed compromise hammered out by EU leaders who attended the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan at the weekend had not met with agreement from the majority of prime ministers in the European People’s Party who gathered for a pre-summit meeting in Brussels earlier.

“I think it’s fair to say there is a lot of opposition to the proposal that was made in Osaka. From the EPP’s point of view the vast majority of EPP prime ministers don’t believe that we should give up the presidency of the commission quite so easily, without a fight,” he told reporters in Brussels.

It was reported by the Financial Times on Saturday that Frans Timmermans, a centre-left former Dutch foreign minister, had emerged as the frontrunner for the commission presidency. Under a compromise hammered out in Osaka, it was reported that the EPP candidate for the commission presidency Manfred Weber would instead become president of the European Parliament and the job of European Central Bank president would go to a Frenchman, François Villeroy de Galhau.

However the plan appears to have hit the rocks in Brussels this evening where the EPP meeting ran over and looked set to reconvene at the Europa building ahead of a working dinner at the European Council meeting of the 28 heads of government. Mr Varadkar said that Mr Weber’s name was “absolutely” still on the table, despite the widespread expectations that the German politician will ultimately not succeed Mr Juncker.

Mr Weber was the EPP’s so-called Spitzenkandidat (lead candidate) under a system where groups in the European Parliament nominated a lead candidate in the run-up to last month’s European elections. The party or bloc with the largest number of seats was then expected to seek the backing of EU member states - through the European Council - and the Parliament for their candidate.

But the fractured nature of the new European Parliament as well as opposition from some EU leaders, notably French president Emmanuel Macron, to the Spitzenkandidat system means that the identity of the next commission president is far from clear. An EPP source said earlier that Mr Macron had been throwing “names out like confetti at a wedding” in recent weeks, including that of the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, his fellow Frenchman.

However Mr Barnier is thought not have the support of German chancellor Angela Merkel, a member of the EPP, who has publicly backed Mr Weber, her compatriot. Other names mentioned for the commission presidency include Margarete Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, who will be familiar to many in Ireland owing to her pursuit of Apple for a €13 billion tax bill she says is owed to tax authorities in Dublin.

