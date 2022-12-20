New Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is banning ministers from bringing mobile phones into Cabinet meetings. Security risks from electronic spying are being cited for the new regulations.

But the unprecedented move also follows controversies over leaking from Government. Mr Varadkar was investigated for providing a confidential document to a friend. And Higher Education Minister Simon Harris was accused on the Dáil record of leaking confidential information direct from the Cabinet table.

Leaking from Cabinet is in breach of the Constitution. Ministers have now been instructed to leave their phones, tablets and devices in pigeon holes outside the room.

A Government source said it was the norm across European governments to not bring electronic devices into the room due to the risk of bugging by foreign powers. Mobile electronic devices can be hacked into to listen to confidential discussions.

The source said the leaking problem was “not a consideration”, but the move was based on “the latest security advice”.

Ahead of his first full Cabinet meeting as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar has issued a directive to all ministers telling them they can no longer bring mobile phones into meetings.

A note to ministers did not give a reason for the ban. The memo said they can leave their devices in a room adjoining the Cabinet Room in Government Buildings and individual pigeon holes will also be provided.

Ministers often bring mobiles into meetings in order to communicate with civil servants and advisers about matters which arise. But this now only be allowed through messages being sent to staff outside the room. Other sources believed the ban was more to do with clamping down on leaking. “It’s a blunt instrument,” a source said.

The Fine Gael side of the Coalition has been dogged by leaking controversies over the lifetime of the Government.

Mr Varadkar was investigated by gardaí for leaking a confidential document to a friend. Following an 18-month long investigation into Mr Varadkar providing a copy of a GP contract to a rival organisation outside the negotiations, the Director of Public Prosecutions decided not to bring any charges.

Mr Harris was at the centre of unsavoury allegations on the floor of the Dáil chamber, under privilege, about leaking information from Cabinet.

Sinn Féin frontbench member Matt Carthy stated on the Dáil record last year: “Rather than dealing with the debacle, Fine Gael were running a sting operation to expose that Simon Harris had leaked the appointment from the Cabinet meeting.”

Sinn Féin finance spokesman ​Pearse Doherty went on to claim that Mr Varadkar had “supposedly confronted the senior minister responsible following a Fine Gael ‘sting’ operation by one of your junior ministers” following a series of leaks.

Mr Harris denied Mr Carthy’s accusation. He said the statement was an abuse of Dáil privilege. He also said the statement would be defamatory if it was uttered outside the Dáil, where TDs are protected against legal action on statements they make.

Yet Mr Harris took no action to have the accusation removed from the Dáil record. He said he strongly considering a complaint to the Oireachtas Committee on Procedures and Privileges. As a result it still stands on the Dáil record that ‘Simon Harris leaked from Cabinet’.