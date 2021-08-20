Leo Varadkar apologised to Taoiseach over attendance at Merrion Hotel party

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended the controversial Merrion Hotel party in “good faith”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

The Taoiseach also revealed Mr Varadkar personally apologised to him over his attendance at former minister Katherine Zappone’s function, which was attended by around 50 guests.

In his first interview on the controversy, Mr Martin also said it was the Tánaiste who first contacted Attorney General Paul Gallagher seeking legal advice on the regulations for outdoor parties, after his attendance sparked anger among the public and hospitality sector.

“Initially the Tánaiste may have spoken to him, that’s not unusual at all,” Mr Martin told the Irish Independent.

“We all engage with him. Different ministers engage with the Attorney General pertaining to different things.

“The point is the regulations were the regulations. The Attorney General didn’t change the regulations.”

Mr Gallagher issued legal advice showing parties of up to 200 people were permitted outdoors after details of Ms Zappone’s event at the hotel emerged.

Asked if he believed the rules at that time allowed hotels to hold large outdoor parties, Mr Martin said: “It wasn’t on my radar that I would be doing that.”

However, he added: “In fairness, the Tánaiste has apologised and I think in the overall scale of things, it was clear that a regulation wasn’t broken.

“I think he attended in good faith and I don’t think there was a deliberate attempt to evade the guidance.

“Balance and perspective has to be applied and he apologised and regretted the fact and the impact it had.”

Mr Martin said he has spoken to “quite a number” of his Fianna Fáil colleagues about the controversy surrounding the gathering.

He told them a “balance has to be struck”.

“My view in terms of Covid has been to focus on the substance and management of Covid,” he said.

Mr Varadkar apologised for his attendance at the Merrion Hotel party during an interview on the RTÉ Six One News.

The Fine Gael leader said he let his guard down by attending the event organised by his former Cabinet colleague.

He insisted he had not broken any regulation by attending the party in the hotel’s garden terrace and said he “probably” did not breach any guidelines.

The event sparked anger among the hospitality sector as the Fáilte Ireland guidelines did not appear to allow large outdoor parties in hotels, restaurants and bars.

However, the guidelines were redrafted after it emerged Mr Varadkar attended Ms Zappone’s party, and now parties of up to 200 people are permitted outdoors.

Labour Party TD Ivana Bacik also issued an apology over her attendance at the event.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s joint-chief of staff Dónall Geoghegan also attended the party. However, Mr Geoghegan has remained silent on the issue.

Department of Children secretary general Dr Fergal Lynch and some of his officials were also in the Merrion Hotel for Ms Zappone’s party.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s spokesperson said the party was within regulations and the department will not be saying anything further on the matter.