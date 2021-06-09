Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has announced new sick pay arrangements for all workers.

But in almost the same breath, he conceded it would add to costs for Covid-ravaged employers.

For this reason, the new entitlements will be phased in. But they’ll be worth 70pc of your daily rate from day one.

At present, an estimated half of the private sector workforce – typically those working in retail, hospitality, childcare and small business – have no sick pay arrangements.

As he announced the new facilities, to be backed up in all cases by a sick note from a doctor, the Minister for Enterprise and Employment was asked about employers finding it hard to woo back or win staff for the great reopening.

He said he had heard anecdotally that this was the case, although “I think it’s overstated”. He added, however, that if such is the case, then it may be time for employers “to consider whether they may need to pay a little bit better than they did in the past”.

The Sick Pay Bill 2021 was approved by Cabinet and will be introduced before the summer recess, to be enacted by the end of the year, intended to be in place from January 1, 2022.

Illness benefit from the Department of Social Protection currently only kicks in after four days of absence, but Mr Varadkar promised a “pandemic dividend” of better terms and conditions for all workers, starting with sick pay.

It will particularly benefit essential workers in the private sector who generally have lower pay and lower terms and conditions, he said.

“It's simply not right that people who are sick are often afraid to take time off for fear of a major reduction in their income,” he said. “And it's not good when it comes to public health. There's a risk of them affecting co-workers and customers as well.”

The sick pay scheme will apply to all illnesses certified by a doctor, with a cert applying retrospectively. The 70pc rate from Day 1 will be capped at €110 per day – with Mr Varadkar pointing out that Northern Ireland offers only £90 per week. He said he would be telling his Northern counterparts that they “need to pull up their socks”.

“Employees will be entitled to 10 days, or two weeks of sick pay per year. This will be in addition to any other leave such as annual leave, parental leave or maternity or paternity leave,” Mr Varadkar said. “It will apply to all employees in all workplaces with no exceptions.

“So long as you're more than six months on the job, it will be. The only requirements will be that you have a sick note from a doctor. It will start with three days pay in 2022. On the fourth day, you move to Illness Benefit, which we intend to enhance as well as part of a separate set of reforms.”

In following years, the sick pay cover age will rise to five days a year, then seven days, and finally 10 days from 2025.

“I think it's important to point out that this is a statutory minimum,” Mr Varadkar said. “So it's a little bit like the minimum wage. Many employers will offer better than this. So it is a floor, not a standard, and will be possible to negotiate better by collective agreement. And this is being protected and provided for specifically in the legislation. Why is it being phased in. Why is a doctor's note required.”

On why it is 70pc of the normal wage and not 100pc, he said the Government had to recognise that there will be a cost on employers, particularly small businesses who may only have one or two or three members of staff.

“Bear in mind, they'll have to cover 70pc of the cost of sick pay, and also the replacement costs of cover by another employee to fill in. This could have a serious impact.”

He added: “We need to get the balance right, and we need to bear in mind that the most important right is the right to work, the right to a job. We want to make sure that we don't go too far, too fast – as that could be counterproductive. We could see jobs being lost, we could see a pay freeze, and we don't want any of those things to happen.

“The approach that we adopted in recent years with a minimum wage allowed us to increase the minimum wage seven times in 10 years without any of those negative consequences. And it's that model of incremental reform with improvements every year,” he said.

To opposition party charges that it doesn't go far enough, he said: “This is real progress. This is a new right where none currently exists, and I hope they will support that legislation on that basis. And this is about raising the floor for everyone.”



